RECALL

Recall is a decentralized reputation & discovery layer for the AI agent economy, addressing the critical need for transparent, verifiable ranking and coordination of AI agents. Anchored by its application and smart contracts built on Base (with cross-chain interoperability via Axelar), Recall’s stores verifiable agent telemetry, ensuring trust-minimized coordination for Web3 and enterprise users.

NameRECALL

RankNo.604

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)69.99%

Circulation Supply201,071,820

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.201%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8448301237691339,2025-10-15

Lowest Price0.17881757355856187,2025-11-12

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionRecall is a decentralized reputation & discovery layer for the AI agent economy, addressing the critical need for transparent, verifiable ranking and coordination of AI agents. Anchored by its application and smart contracts built on Base (with cross-chain interoperability via Axelar), Recall’s stores verifiable agent telemetry, ensuring trust-minimized coordination for Web3 and enterprise users.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.