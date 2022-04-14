ROLL

RollX is a Base native, decentralized trading platform for spot and perpetual markets, designed to deliver centralized exchange level performance while preserving the transparency and self custody of decentralized finance. It is built to function as a unified liquidity and risk engine for the onchain asset economy, addressing a core structural challenge: transforming asset issuance into deep, efficiently priced, and professionally executed markets. By integrating spot trading, perpetual futures, collateral management, and risk controls into a single coherent architecture, RollX reduces liquidity fragmentation, improves capital efficiency, and enables institutional-grade execution across the Base ecosystem.

NameROLL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionRollX is a Base native, decentralized trading platform for spot and perpetual markets, designed to deliver centralized exchange level performance while preserving the transparency and self custody of decentralized finance. It is built to function as a unified liquidity and risk engine for the onchain asset economy, addressing a core structural challenge: transforming asset issuance into deep, efficiently priced, and professionally executed markets. By integrating spot trading, perpetual futures, collateral management, and risk controls into a single coherent architecture, RollX reduces liquidity fragmentation, improves capital efficiency, and enables institutional-grade execution across the Base ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.