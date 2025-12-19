RTX

RateX is a margin and spot yield trading protocol operating across multiple chains, providing yield tokenization, as well as yield and principal splitting and trading. On RateX, users can trade Yield Tokens (YT) of various yield-bearing assets (YBA) with leverage, benefiting from yield movements in a capital-efficient way.

NameRTX

RankNo.448

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)539.53%

Circulation Supply16,660,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1666%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.465709605049031,2025-12-22

Lowest Price1.2236605957821844,2025-12-19

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

