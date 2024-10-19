SHOGGOTH

NameSHOGGOTH

RankNo.1126

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.23%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1773568559805758,2024-11-15

Lowest Price0.000087513068299371,2024-10-19

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction

Sector

Social Media

