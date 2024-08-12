SIGMA1

Sigma males are considered to be independent, introverted, and individuals who distance themselves from societal rules and group norms.This is an internet culture phenomenon.

NameSIGMA1

RankNo.1509

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.13%

Circulation Supply899,849,202.85

Max Supply0

Total Supply899,849,202.85

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.17333748374701385,2024-11-10

Lowest Price0.003830283803696889,2024-08-12

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionSigma males are considered to be independent, introverted, and individuals who distance themselves from societal rules and group norms.This is an internet culture phenomenon.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.