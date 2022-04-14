SN64

Chutes is a decentralized compute subnet on the Bittensor network (Subnet 64). It enables permissionless deployment and validation of various workloads with focus on AI, powered by decentralized, permissionless miners contributing compute resources.The subnet issues α tokens (dTAO) as compute-based rewards tied to the global TAO economy.

NameSN64

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,100,000,064

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTAO

Sector

Social Media

