SOFION

NameSOFION

RankNo.3651

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)13,567,735.66%

Circulation Supply10.70957251

Max Supply0

Total Supply64.73813161

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High28.28337145513217,2026-01-09

Lowest Price26.111913640013036,2026-01-14

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOndo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

