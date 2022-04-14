STABLE

Stable is the world’s first Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for the USDt ecosystem. Unlike general-purpose chains, Stable is optimized for speed, scalability, and compliance, with USDt as the native gas token. This design removes the friction of price volatile native gas, enabling seamless integration for payment processors, on-chain finance, RWA, fintechs, and enterprises.

NameSTABLE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSTABLE

Sector

Social Media

