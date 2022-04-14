TAA

The Animal Age is an animal-themed metaverse, starting with our million-cat community, creating an animal-themed metaverse and providing more NFTs. Our animal NFTs will cooperate with many IPs, brands, and animal organizations. Users can raise adopted animals by consuming items obtained from daily goals and milestones. By interacting with animals, participating in competitions, and exploring the world, users can earn TAA coins as rewards. TAA coins can be used to buy more items to raise animals or sell on the market.

