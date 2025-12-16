THQ

Theoriq is building the infrastructure that enables autonomous agents and swarms to execute complex onchain actions, bringing an AI-powered edge and accessibility to DeFi.

NameTHQ

RankNo.1261

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.62%

Circulation Supply137,603,808

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1376%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.17998769788545976,2025-12-16

Lowest Price0.035972394051982076,2025-12-19

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionTheoriq is building the infrastructure that enables autonomous agents and swarms to execute complex onchain actions, bringing an AI-powered edge and accessibility to DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.