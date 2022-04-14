TKT

TEKTIAS is a high-performance decentralized multichain DeFi protocol. Its hybrid design combines an off-chain order book, advanced aggregation, and liquidity management engine with on-chain custody and settlement. This approach delivers the speed and efficiency of traditional trading systems while ensuring the transparency and security of blockchain technology — creating a seamless and powerful trading experience.

