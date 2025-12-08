TRCR

Tracer is building the financial backbone for the carbon removal economy by combining blockchain transparency with a dual-token model designed to unlock liquidity, incentivize participation, and fund undercapitalized projects. With TRCR’s deflationary distribution mechanics, the Carrot token’s governance through Tracer DAO, and a focus on verifiable traceability, Tracer enables individuals and institutions to confidently engage in carbon credit markets. By bridging sustainability with decentralized finance, Tracer transforms the urgent challenge of climate change into one of the most significant financial opportunities of our time.

NameTRCR

RankNo.4820

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply12,500,000,000

Total Supply12,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014238421365938952,2025-12-08

Lowest Price0.000575015156956112,2026-01-05

Public BlockchainARB

