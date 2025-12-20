TTD

Tradetide is the first execution-first AI trading agent for crypto. Unlike most DeFi agents that stop at intent parsing or single-strategy bots, Tradetide is built from the ground up to connect AI insights with real, reliable execution — evolving into autonomous portfolio agents and a full alpha agent network built on DeFi-native infrastructure.

NameTTD

RankNo.2322

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.31%

Circulation Supply137,500,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1375%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08754620684391792,2025-12-20

Lowest Price0.004241038939682229,2026-01-13

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionTradetide is the first execution-first AI trading agent for crypto. Unlike most DeFi agents that stop at intent parsing or single-strategy bots, Tradetide is built from the ground up to connect AI insights with real, reliable execution — evolving into autonomous portfolio agents and a full alpha agent network built on DeFi-native infrastructure.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.