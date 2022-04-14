VLX

ValoraX is building the next-generation crypto payment system powered by AI agents, real-world merchant integration, and Web2 card compatibility. Through AI-automated spending logic and programmable financial agents, ValoraX enables users to simulate, optimize, and execute payments using $VLX and other supported assets — across both Web3 and real-world environments.

NameVLX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

ValoraX is building the next-generation crypto payment system powered by AI agents, real-world merchant integration, and Web2 card compatibility. Through AI-automated spending logic and programmable financial agents, ValoraX enables users to simulate, optimize, and execute payments using $VLX and other supported assets — across both Web3 and real-world environments.

Sector

Social Media

VLX/USDT
ValoraX
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (VLX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
