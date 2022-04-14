WATT

D.Energy is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for global clean-energy markets. It tokenizes renewable energy certificates (EACs) as digital assets, enabling real-time trading, automated offsetting, and transparent verification on-chain. The network powers an open energy marketplace where users, corporates, and governments can buy, sell, stake, and redeem certified clean energy.

NameWATT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainWATT

IntroductionD.Energy is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for global clean-energy markets. It tokenizes renewable energy certificates (EACs) as digital assets, enabling real-time trading, automated offsetting, and transparent verification on-chain. The network powers an open energy marketplace where users, corporates, and governments can buy, sell, stake, and redeem certified clean energy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.