WBAI

WhiteBridge AI Agents Network is transforming how people-data is accessed, verified, and analyzed. Built on a decentralized intelligence layer, it connects people-data providers (DePIN) and AI Agents to turn scattered public records and online signals into trustable insights that empower smarter, more reliable decisions.

NameWBAI

RankNo.1639

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.97%

Circulation Supply192,020,825.00696492

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.192%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09146676325085583,2025-10-15

Lowest Price0.01192512631715759,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

