HumidiFi’s vision is to make Solana the home of the world’s most efficient, responsive, and transparent markets: true internet capital markets. The protocol redefines decentralized trading by merging on-chain execution with institutional-grade market-making logic, creating a system where liquidity is always active, adaptive, and optimized for performance.

NameWET

RankNo.575

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.87%

Circulation Supply230,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.23%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.33599245765997376,2025-12-10

Lowest Price0.11197689577448172,2025-12-09

Public BlockchainSOL

