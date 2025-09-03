WMTON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NameWMTON

RankNo.1679

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)20,835.81%

Circulation Supply19,700.50720419

Max Supply0

Total Supply19,700.50720419

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High119.24314268595651,2026-01-12

Lowest Price97.43782298567719,2025-09-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOndo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.