GoldZip (XGZ) is a digital token issued in Singapore by GoldZip Pte. Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Gold Exchange Limited. Each GoldZip token is backed by physical Gold stored in internationally approved gold vaults highly trusted by the industry. Holders of GoldZip token may redeem GoldZip Eligible Gold Bars upon complying with AML requirements.

RankNo.3867

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply18,000

Total Supply39,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High159.5660258246095,2025-12-17

Lowest Price116.86605494273,2025-09-19

Public BlockchainETH

