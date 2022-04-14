XPASS

X-PASS is a Web3 ticketing and rewards platform that turns real-world tickets for musicals, concerts, and live events into on-chain assets. By issuing NFT and soulbound tickets via its TicketStack system, X-PASS helps prevent scalping, improves fairness in allocation, and makes entry seamless for fans. The platform connects audiences, creators, and venues in a single ecosystem where tickets can unlock ongoing rewards, collectibles, and fan community experiences.

