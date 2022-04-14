XPASS

X-PASS is a Web3 ticketing and rewards platform that turns real-world tickets for musicals, concerts, and live events into on-chain assets. By issuing NFT and soulbound tickets via its TicketStack system, X-PASS helps prevent scalping, improves fairness in allocation, and makes entry seamless for fans. The platform connects audiences, creators, and venues in a single ecosystem where tickets can unlock ongoing rewards, collectibles, and fan community experiences.

NameXPASS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

