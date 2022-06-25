XSPECTAR

xSPECTAR is an exclusive society developed by top professionals in Law, Real Estate, IT, Art, Finance, and Gaming. With the vision of creating a private ecosystem, serial entrepreneur Dirk Schepens along with other experts joined forces to establish an exclusive metaverse on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a high-performance decentralized blockchain. xSPECTAR will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy and world built on Unreal Engine 5, showcasing clean aesthetics as well as providing interactive and visual advantages.

NameXSPECTAR

RankNo.6940

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply88,888,888

Total Supply88,888,888

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.25624388611830134,2022-06-25

Lowest Price0.000129920474435036,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainXRP

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

XSPECTAR/USDT
xSPECTAR
