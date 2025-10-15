YB

YieldBasis is a DeFi protocol that enables users to provide liquidity to automated market maker (AMM) pools without experiencing impermanent loss. The protocol achieves this through a 2× compounding leverage mechanism built on Curve Finance's infrastructure, where users deposit crypto assets and receive YieldBasis LP tokens representing their share in the liquidity pool.

NameYB

RankNo.532

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8,76%

Circulation Supply87 916 667

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply700 000 000

Circulation Rate0.0879%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9394352030918264,2025-10-15

Lowest Price0.35919482061601,2025-10-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionYieldBasis is a DeFi protocol that enables users to provide liquidity to automated market maker (AMM) pools without experiencing impermanent loss. The protocol achieves this through a 2× compounding leverage mechanism built on Curve Finance's infrastructure, where users deposit crypto assets and receive YieldBasis LP tokens representing their share in the liquidity pool.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.