YU Token is a blockchain-based payment solution designed to empower small businesses and consumers through fast, low-cost, and decentralized transactions. Built on the Solana blockchain, YU Token offers high-speed processing and minimal fees, making it ideal for real-world use cases like retail payments, loyalty rewards, and location-based services. The project integrates DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) to connect physical environments with blockchain technology, enabling features such as QR code payments and smart device integration.

NameYU

RankNo.4137

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000960038828670104,2025-09-21

Lowest Price0.000070520188408372,2025-04-30

Public BlockchainSOL

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
