Zeta Markets is building the best crypto perpetuals exchange, powered by Solana, the blockchain leading crypto mass adoption.

NameZEX

RankNo.963

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.21%

Circulation Supply171,739,792.862468

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,997,172.225375

Circulation Rate0.1717%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.21381512670815891,2025-06-20

Lowest Price0.022795380725593794,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainSOL

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.