ZTE

ZEAT is a Web3 social platform for gamers, merging Telegram mini-apps, hypercasual games, and on-chain identity into a unified engagement layer. It provides B2B SaaS tools for game studios and a B2C ecosystem for players, enabling scalable user growth, tokenized rewards, and cross-chain gaming interoperability.

NameZTE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionZEAT is a Web3 social platform for gamers, merging Telegram mini-apps, hypercasual games, and on-chain identity into a unified engagement layer. It provides B2B SaaS tools for game studios and a B2C ecosystem for players, enabling scalable user growth, tokenized rewards, and cross-chain gaming interoperability.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.