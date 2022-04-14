--X leverage. More in-depth, lower spreads.

24h Volume (USD)

0

Futures Trading Pairs

0

Zero-Fee Trading Pairs

0

Futures Leaderboard

Hot
Gainers
New

Hot

Gainers

New

Futures Products

USDT-M Futures

Perpetual Futures using USDT as the collateral

Trade

COIN-M Futures

Perpetual Futures using the underlying crypto as the collateral

Trade

USDC-M Futures

Futures settled in USDC

Stay Tuned

Futures Big Data

Get real-time data on Futures trading and positions, long/short ratios, and liquidations, as well as have a look at what the pros are doing with their portfolios.

Why MEXC Futures?

Lowest Fees in the Market

Trade to enjoy the lowest fees! -- futures maker fees, -- futures taker fees.

Most Trending Tokens

Fastest listing, widest crypto variety, supporting 600+ futures trading pairs, and offering up to --x leverage, adjustable freely.

Industry-leading Liquidity

Over 90% of trading pairs offer top liquidity, ensuring stability during extreme market conditions to prevent unexpected liquidations.

Users First

24/7 customer support, expertly and promptly addressing user issues.

What is Futures Trading?

This video walks you through the basics of futures trading and will have you understand futures trading in no time.

Kickstart your futures trading journey now by clicking the button below!

About MEXC Futures

Learn more about Futures

Other Futures-Related Applications

Affiliate

Become an MEXC Futures Affiliate and receive bigger promotional rewards

VIP

Become an MEXC Futures VIP and enjoy exclusive VIP rates, as well as exclusive access to OTC deposits and withdrawals and other services

Scan to download AppiOS and Android

Launch Your Futures Trading Journey