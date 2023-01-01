Terms and Conditions

1. Users must register for the event to be eligible for rewards.

2. Only on-chain, fiat, and P2P deposits are included in the calculation.

3. Only futures trading volumes with fees >0 will be counted (excluding stablecoin futures like USDC/USDT). All trading statistics will be based on the UTC+8 time zone.

4. Sub-accounts, Market Makers, and Institutional accounts are not eligible to participate.

5. Rewards will be reviewed and distributed within 10 working days after the event ends. For physical rewards, our customer service team will reach out to the winners directly to arrange delivery.

6. Please refer to the Futures Bonus Instructions before using your bonuses.

7. Participants must strictly adhere to the terms of service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users suspected of wash trading, bulk account registrations, self-trading, or market manipulation during the event.

8. MEXC reserves the right to modify the terms of this event without prior notice.

9. MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation for this event. If you have any questions, please contact the customer service team.