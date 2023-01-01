Predict Price

How to Participate

Complete Tasks
Complete tasks to earn guesses
Guess the Price
Predict price for the next minute
Share Rewards
Share rewards based on rankings—the more accurate your predictions, the larger your share.

Complete tasks to earn guesses

Event Rules

  1. Users must meet the eligibility requirements and complete the required steps to claim event rewards.
  2. Market Maker accounts and institutional accounts are not eligible to participate in this event.
  3. Sub-accounts are not eligible to participate independently in this event. For final calculations, the trading volume of sub-accounts will be combined with that of the main account.
  4. A prediction is deemed accurate if it satisfies the following condition: (Predicted Price - Next Minute Closing Price) / (Next Minute Closing Price) ≤ Prediction Rate.
  5. New user rewards are available to users who complete both their first deposit and first Futures trade after the event begins. Eligibility is limited to accounts signed up within the past 180 days.
  6. Futures trades with zero fees are excluded from valid trading volume.
  7. Rewards from the Daily Leaderboard and Overall Leaderboard can be claimed cumulatively.
  8. Rewards from different types of tasks can be claimed cumulatively. Rewards from different tiers within the same task can also be claimed cumulatively.
  9. The Daily Leaderboard ranks users based on the number of accurate predictions as of 15:59 (UTC) each day.
  10. Daily Leaderboard rewards will be distributed within 24 hours of winning. Overall Leaderboard rewards will be distributed within 3 calendar days after the event ends.
  11. The Leaderboard ranks users by the number of accurate predictions. In the event of a tie, the user whose most recent accurate prediction was made earlier will rank higher.
  12. After completing the relevant task, the task status and prediction count will update within one minute. If there is a delay, please refresh the page and check again.
  13. Futures bonus credits distributed through this event are valid for 7 days.
  14. Violations such as wash trading, order matching, multi-account operations, self-trading, identical trading strategies, or frequent order placement and cancellation within one minute will result in disqualification.
  15. Multiple accounts operating from the same IP address will result in disqualification of all accounts under that IP.
  16. After the event, MEXC may, based on risk review results, disqualify users involved in violations related to trading, funds, or coordinated activities as outlined above.
  17. All participating users must strictly abide by the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify any participants who engage in dishonest or abusive activities during the event, including bulk-account registrations to farm additional bonuses and any other activities in connection with unlawful, fraudulent or harmful purposes.
  18. MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation for this event. If you have any questions, please contact the Customer Service team.
  19. MEXC reserves the right to modify the terms of this event without prior notice.

Disclaimer

1. Participants will be disqualified if actions such as wash trading, order matching, multi-account operations, or self-trading are detected.

2. Participants will be disqualified if the use of identical trading strategies is detected.

3. Participants will be disqualified if frequent order placements and cancellations within the same minute are detected.

4. Participants will be disqualified if multiple accounts are operated from the same IP address. All users under the same IP will be disqualified.

5. Market maker accounts and institutional sub-accounts are not eligible to participate in this event.

6. MEXC reserves the right for final interpretation of the event rules, including but not limited to risks related to trading, funds, and collusion.