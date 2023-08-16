Loading...

50,000+

Total Copy Trade Users

1,000,000,000+ USDT

Total Copy Trade Amount

What is Copy Trade?

MEXC Copy Trade is a simple yet efficient feature for all traders and their followers. Followers can effortlessly follow an experienced trader of their choice, and when the trader initiates a lead trade, the system will automatically place an order for the follower based on the trader's strategy. The trader will also get a share of the follower's profits!

How to start Copy Trade?

If you possess a great deal of trading experience and a strong sense of judgement towards the market, you may apply to become a trader and gain profit shares.

Become a Trader

Connect with a large pool of followers and gain a share of your followers' profits.

Submit Application

Wait for the approval of your application, which typically takes 1-2 days.

Initiate Lead Trade

The system will automatically place orders for your followers.

If you are a normal user who doesn't want to miss out on the latest market trends, you can simply follow an experienced trader and copy their trades.

Become a Follower

Follow an experienced trader and never miss out on market trends again.

Transfer Funds

Transfer funds to your Spot account

Follow a Trader

Fill in copy trade details

Benefits of Copy Trade

  • Win-Win

    Experienced traders can apply their trading skills to help followers make profitable trades of which they can get a profit share. Followers can effortlessly follow prudent trading strategies in just one click.

  • Automated System

    The system will place the orders for followers based on the trader's strategy.

  • Low Entry Barrier

    Users only need to transfer funds to their copy trade account and fill in their details to start copying trades.

  • Professional & Reliable

    All traders possess a great deal of trading experience and have an impressive portfolio. They have been approved after careful review by MEXC.

