Eligible Collateral Crypto
|Crypto
|Collateral Cap
|Collateral Rate
The above assets can be used as collateral under Multi-Assets Mode.Some crypto use tiered collateral rates. For example, holding 1 BTC at a 90% rate contributes 0.9 BTC as available margin. The portion exceeding 1 BTC applies an 80% rate so holding 2 BTC contributes 0.9 + 0.8 = 1.7 BTC as available margin.
Eligible Liability Crypto
|Crypto
|Auto Repayment Threshold
|Auto Repayment Discount Rate
|Auto Repayment Ratio
|Interest-Free Limit
|Hourly Interest Rate
|Liability Maintenance Margin Rate
The above assets are eligible to use for liability.1. When a crypto's liability exceeds the auto repayment threshold, auto repayment will be triggered.2. Upon auto repayment, repayment amount = current liability − auto repayment threshold × (1 – auto repayment ratio). A fee will be charged based on the discount rate of the payment crypto. For example, if 1,000 USDT is owed and the discount rate is 90%, BTC worth (1,000 / 90%) will be required.3. Interest is settled hourly based on the liability at the time of settlement. No interest is charged if the liability is within the interest-free limit.