Loading...

MEXC Stock Futures: U.S. Stocks, Crypto-Powered

Trade U.S. stock movements using crypto as margin—zero barriers, maximum flexibility

Stock Futures Pairs

More trading pairs will be added in the future to meet diverse user needs.
24 Hours
48 Hours
72 Hours

Key Features

Lowest Trading Fees

Experience ultra-competitive trading fees with maker as low as 0.00% and taker as low as 0.00% on US Stock Futures pairs.

Synchronized with U.S. Trading Hours

Trade in sync with the real U.S. stock market for an authentic trading experience.

Industry-Leading Market Depth

Comprehensive liquidity ensures stable pricing during market volatility, minimizing slippage for better trade execution

Consistent with Perpetual Futures Experience

Seamless transition—same trading interface and experience as Perpetual Futures, with no extra learning curve.

FAQ

Q1: How is the funding rate charged?

Q2: How is PNL calculated?

Q3: How is liquidation triggered?

Q4: How is the fair price for Stock Futures determined?

Q5: What margin mode is supported for Stock Futures?

Q6: Can I trade Stock Futures during market closure?

Q7: Do Stock Futures support leverage?

Q8: How are positions handled during stock splits or reverse splits?