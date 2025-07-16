Analysis of Changes in Trading Positions









Trading Volume: The total number of futures traded in the entire market during a specific period of time. Trading volume represents the completed trades during that period.





Open Interest: The total number of futures held and not yet offset by completing a trade in the entire market during a specific period of time.





Traders usually formulate their investment strategies by assessing the current market sentiment based on the trading volume and open interest.









Changes in open interest are an important indicator to assess market sentiment. An increase in open interest indicates an influx of capital into the futures market, while a decrease indicates the opposite. Therefore, changes in open interest can provide insights into the emergence of bullish or bearish market conditions to a certain extent.









You can easily monitor changes in futures open interest for different tokens by using professional third-party data tools and websites like CoinGlass





Let's take SHIB as an example. You can check SHIB's open interest changes for this year (the timeframe can be adjusted), and the information is presented in a clear manner using bar charts. Additionally, you can also inquire about open interest across different exchanges.













On MEXC, if you want to check your current futures open positions , you can find it below the K-line chart on the futures trading page.









If you want to check the details of your past trades, you can do so by clicking on [Orders] on the top right corner, and select [Order History].









Closing Remarks: The cryptocurrency trading market is filled with uncertainties, and users should always monitor the changes in their positions and adjust them promptly to mitigate losses resulting from market fluctuations that may lead to forced liquidation.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



