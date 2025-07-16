Animal-Themed Meme Coins Surge Again as Neiro Debuts on MEXC





Recently, the owner of Kabosu, the famous Shiba Inu who inspired DOGE, posted an exciting message on social media: they adopted a new Shiba Inu named Neiro. This news immediately attracted widespread attention in the cryptocurrency community and sparked the creation of numerous Meme coins with the same name.





Among the many Neiro tokens, the MEXC platform was the first to list NEIRO, the largest Neiro token by market value, and to offer NEIRO futures trading, quickly gaining a market edge. Subsequently, MEXC launched several other similarly named projects with significant market caps, such as NEIROETH and BABYNEIRO, creating substantial wealth effects.









On May 24 this year, Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who was the prototype for the largest Meme project DOGE, passed away, drawing widespread attention in the crypto industry. On that day, the price of DOGE tokens fell by more than 8%, with the market value declining by over $1.2 billion. Currently, DOGE remains the highest market cap project in the Meme sector, reaching $18.4 billion.





Over two months later, on July 28, Kabosu's owner updated that they had adopted a new Shiba Inu. Subsequently, the DAO organization Own the Doge , which holds the copyright to Kabosu-related images, commented : "Much wow, welcome to the family Neiro."





(Photo of the New Shiba Inu)





With the establishment of the new Shiba Inu Neiro's name, dozens of Meme projects with the same name emerged in the crypto market across different blockchain networks, creating a dizzying array. Some of these projects were scams, where users could not sell after buying, or the project committed "rug pull," causing significant losses to investors.





Seeing the market demand for trading, the MEXC listing team conducted a comprehensive review of multiple Neiro tokens and ultimately decided to list the one with the highest market value and liquidity—NEIRO on the Solana blockchain. According to the official announcement , MEXC listed NEIRO for spot trading on July 28 at 06:00 (UTC), just a few hours after the new Shiba Inu's name was confirmed, making MEXC the first centralized platform to list NEIRO.





Data shows that after NEIRO was listed on MEXC, its price surged from the opening price of $0.02 to $0.085, an increase of over 300%, and its 24-hour trading volume exceeded $10 million, the highest among all centralized exchanges. Additionally, MEXC opened NEIRO futures trading on July 29, providing investors with more trading options and becoming the only platform to offer NEIRO derivatives trading.





Many crypto investors praised MEXC's move to list NEIRO. Investor Monir said, "This is the real deal $NEIRO we've all been waiting for. Mad props to MEXC for listing the OG." Investor Alex stated that MEXC always captures market trends and that the NEIRO token listing once again proves their keen sense and quick response. Another investor, Lily, said that she has always been looking for promising new Meme coins, and NEIRO's listing on MEXC presents her with great investment opportunities.









In fact, besides NEIRO, other similarly named Meme projects also garnered some attention in the market, and after evaluation, MEXC listed NEIROETH and BABYNEIRO, both creating significant wealth effects.





Crypto news agency Whale Insider , with nearly 300,000 followers, reported that NEIROETH's price surged 235% after being listed on MEXC.













With the rise of Neiro concept tokens, many people share a common question: Can Neiro take over DOGE's mantle as the new king of Meme coins?





The answer may not be objective, as these similarly named projects may find it hard to surpass DOGE's current market cap of over $18 billion. In fact, Neiro's owner has previously clarified that they do not endorse the current Neiro concept tokens. "I see many tokens related to Kabosu and Neiro. To clarify, I do not endorse any crypto project except @ownthedoge $dog because they own the original Doge photo and IP (which I gave to them) and are committed to doing only good everyday, charitable works, and Doge culture."





Of course, this alone cannot negate the value of Neiro concept tokens, as crypto trading is influenced by various factors. As long as there is hype, topicality, or cultural connotation, Meme projects have certain speculative space. Whether it was the news of Kabosu's previous death or the adoption of the new Shiba Inu Neiro, they both garnered significant attention in a short period, driving a double increase in market heat and liquidity.





In fact, the emergence of Neiro concept tokens has once again sparked a trend of animal-themed Meme coins on Solana and Ethereum networks, especially cat and dog-themed projects, leading the way in trading volume.





From a cultural dissemination perspective, animal-themed Meme coins are not just investment tokens but also cultural phenomena. They often originate from popular topics on the internet and social media, with strong transmission power and community support. The spirit conveyed by these Meme coins is not only entertainment and humor but also decentralization, community power, and innovation. They allow more people to understand and participate in the world of cryptocurrency, promoting the popularity and development of the entire industry. Take Doge, for example; it started as a joke, but through community power and continuous development, it eventually became a cryptocurrency with practical applications and broad recognition.





