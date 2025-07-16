April MX Zone Events Report





In April, Bitcoin officially underwent its halving, following the pattern of previous halvings by experiencing a pullback. At its lowest point, the price dropped below $60,000, impacting the overall market with a downturn. Meanwhile, MX experienced a new round of increases in April, reaching a high of $5.858, with the current price maintaining around $4.9. Holding MX tokens not only allows investors to benefit from its price increases but also enables participation in exclusive monthly events, earning free airdrop rewards. For detailed information about MX benefits, you can refer to the article " The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders ."









In April 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 304 airdrop events, including 5 Launchpool events and 299 Kickstarter events. These events distributed rewards worth over $17.38 million, resulting in an impressive event APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of 76%.





Based on statistical data from the MEXC platform, among the 304 airdrop rewards in April, the top three tokens all experienced price increases of over 450%. The token with the highest increase in April was POPCAT, with a price surge of up to 607.4%. Following closely, the second and third tokens, DLORD and WUF, saw price increases of 484.5% and 464.2% respectively. Among the top 10 tokens ranked by price increase, all tokens experienced a surge of over 120%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of Apr 30) POPCAT 2024/4/18 607.40% DLORD 2024/4/26 484.50% WUF 2024/4/15 464.20% APU 2024/4/6 263.92% LUST 2024/4/30 220.00% OCH 2024/4/4 215.00% QTK 2024/4/13 187.90% ANDYETH 2024/4/11 156.10% CHATAI 2024/4/11 143.44% GOL 2024/4/29 126.40%









Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are an MX holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in these events.





Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.













Buy MX in One Minute If you are not currently an MX holder but wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period first. Once you meet the requirements, you can participate in the events. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer toand follow the steps in the tutorial.





In addition to free participation in airdrop events, holding MX tokens also provides a discount on trading fees. If you are an MX holder, you can transfer MX to your futures account and use the MX Deduction for USDT-M futures fees, enjoying a 10% fee discount.



