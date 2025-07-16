Bitcoin Surges Past $90,000: What's Behind the New High?



Recently, as Bitcoin's price soared past the $90,000 mark, global investors once again turned their attention to this shining star of digital currencies. This milestone not only represents a new landmark for the cryptocurrency market but also highlights the ongoing maturation and development of the crypto sector. So, what factors have driven Bitcoin's price surge? What are the forces behind this rally? Let's dive in and find out.





Cryptocurrencies have been viewed as part of the "Trump trade." During his campaign, Trump repeatedly expressed his support for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, citing their innovative spirit and autonomy as aligned with core American values. He proposed policies to bolster cryptocurrencies, aiming to position the U.S. as a global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain technology.





Trump's victory has further strengthened Bitcoin investors' bullish sentiment. Following the announcement of his win, Bitcoin prices surged rapidly. Over the past five days, Bitcoin has risen by more than 10%, approximately 40% in the past two months, and nearly 80% this year.





Geoff Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Asset Research at Standard Chartered, previously stated that Bitcoin could reach $125,000 by the end of this year and $200,000 by the end of 2025 following Trump's election. Kendrick highlighted Trump's crypto-friendly commitments, such as removing SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, establishing a national Bitcoin reserve strategy, and reshaping the U.S. as a "Bitcoin superpower," as key drivers of Bitcoin's upward trajectory.





The Federal Reserve's monetary policy is another critical factor fueling Bitcoin's rally. Multiple rate cuts in 2023 and 2024 have boosted market liquidity, encouraging increased capital inflows into the Bitcoin market. Bitcoin saw a significant surge after the Fed's 50-basis-point rate cut in September, with another spike following the November rate cut.

Additionally, U.S. CPI (Consumer Price Index) data has served as a catalyst for Bitcoin's rise. Following the release of the latest CPI figures, Bitcoin rapidly surpassed $90,000. Market reactions to CPI data indicate that investors expect the Fed to maintain its accommodative monetary policy, further supporting Bitcoin's upward trend.





The sustained participation of institutional investors is another crucial factor behind Bitcoin's $90,000 breakthrough. In recent years, a growing number of institutional players—from traditional financial giants to tech companies—have entered the Bitcoin market, injecting substantial funds and boosting market confidence and stability.





Against the backdrop of global inflationary pressures, Bitcoin's appeal as a hedge asset has grown, attracting long-term investors. Hedge funds, family offices, and even central banks increasingly view Bitcoin as "digital gold" for reserve asset allocation. For example, MicroStrategy, a prominent institutional investor, has accumulated over 250,000 Bitcoins, valued at $20 billion.





The influx of traditional financial institutions into the cryptocurrency space has further cemented Bitcoin's status as digital gold, driving its price upward. Moreover, inflows into spot ETFs have provided additional market liquidity, further lifting Bitcoin prices. While initial enthusiasm for spot ETFs had waned, recent inflows have rebounded, with their scale continuing to expand—another significant contributor to Bitcoin's price surge.









Beyond institutional investments, retail investor enthusiasm has been a crucial driver of Bitcoin's price rise. With the proliferation of social media and online platforms, more retail investors are recognizing Bitcoin's immense investment potential. In the context of heightened volatility in stock and traditional asset markets, many have shifted their focus to cryptocurrencies, seeking higher returns and greater investment flexibility.





Bitcoin's unique decentralized nature and highly transparent transaction mechanisms have made it particularly attractive to retail investors. For those aiming to break free from traditional financial systems while prioritizing control and privacy, Bitcoin presents an ideal alternative. Furthermore, as a pioneer in digital assets, Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, drawing more participants into this transformative asset class.





Bitcoin, as the flagship cryptocurrency, captivates investors not only for its price volatility but also for its role as a technological revolution in finance. Continuous advancements in blockchain technology have made Bitcoin transactions more secure, transparent, and efficient.





Innovation surrounding Bitcoin is also abundant. For instance, the Lightning Network, a Layer-2 scaling solution, addresses Bitcoin's scalability issues under high transaction volumes, enhancing its feasibility as a payment tool. As technology evolves, Bitcoin's applications continue to expand, attracting more users and developers to the ecosystem.





One of Bitcoin's defining features is its "scarcity." With a capped supply of 21 million coins, the total number of Bitcoins in circulation is fixed regardless of market demand. Bitcoin's "halving events," which occur approximately every four years, further amplify this scarcity. During these events, miner rewards are halved, reducing the rate of new Bitcoin issuance and increasing supply constraints, thus driving prices higher.





Since the third halving in May 2020, Bitcoin's price has entered a significant upward trend. Many investors regard Bitcoin as an inflation-resistant store of value, spurring a surge in demand. Over time, the tightening supply-demand dynamic has fueled Bitcoin's sustained price growth. This scarcity, combined with the halving mechanism, not only makes Bitcoin a unique investment choice but also establishes it as a long-term asset for preserving and increasing value, providing a robust shield against traditional market volatility.





Market sentiment plays a pivotal role in driving Bitcoin's price. Investor emotions often trigger a "herd mentality" where rising prices attract more participants, creating a virtuous cycle. When Bitcoin hits new all-time highs, heightened attention from investors and media channels further accelerates inflows, pushing prices even higher.





The fear of missing out (FOMO) is another significant psychological factor behind Bitcoin's rise. As more people witness Bitcoin reaching new heights, they worry about missing potential profits, prompting a surge in buying activity and contributing to further price increases.





Behind Bitcoin's surge past $90,000 is a combination of multiple driving factors. While Bitcoin shows strong upward momentum, investors must remain cautious, as the high volatility of the cryptocurrency market means prices can experience sharp fluctuations at any time. Looking ahead, whether Bitcoin can maintain its bullish trend will depend on changes in the macroeconomic environment, policy regulations, and shifts in market sentiment. Regardless, the era of digital currencies has arrived, and Bitcoin, as the leader in this space, will continue to play a significant role in the global economy.





In such a market environment, it is especially important to choose a secure, transparent, and efficient trading platform. MEXC, with its advanced technological support, strong liquidity, and the lowest trading fees across the network, has become the platform of choice for global investors. Through MEXC , you can not only enjoy a top-tier trading experience but also access cutting-edge digital asset investment opportunities, ensuring you stay ahead in the competitive market.





How to buy BTC on the MEXC platform?





Step 1: Log in to the official MEXC website and click on the top left corner where it says [Spot] - [Spot].

Step 2: In the main area, select [BTC/USDT] or search for [BTC/USDT].

Step 3: Click on [Buy BTC].









Step 1: Log in to the MEXC App and tap [Trade].

Step 2: Tap [Spot], then select [BTC/USDT] in the main area, or search for [BTC/USDT].

Step 3: Tap [Buy BTC].







