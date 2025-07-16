BR Explained: How Bedrock Balances Liquidity and Maximum Yield

In the world of cryptocurrency, investors often face a tradeoff between liquidity and yield. However, Bedrock (BR), the world's first multi-asset liquidity restaking protocol, resolves this issue with its innovative PoSL mechanism. This allows users to maximize returns while maintaining liquidity in assets such as ETH, BTC, and IOTX.





With the launch of its native BR token, Bedrock is undergoing a major upgrade, creating a truly decentralized and self-sustaining liquidity cycle. This article will explore the key features of BR, its tokenomics, and how to trade it on MEXC, helping you gain a comprehensive understanding of this groundbreaking platform reshaping the crypto space.









Bedrock is the first-ever multi-asset liquidity restaking protocol, offering users a solution to maximize yield while maintaining asset liquidity. Supporting assets like ETH, BTC, and IOTX, the protocol leverages liquidity restaking, DeFi strategies, and specialized vaults to optimize returns.





BR is the native governance token of the Bedrock ecosystem, driving incentives, governance participation, and liquidity provision. By holding BR, users can help shape the future of the protocol and benefit from its growth.









Bedrock is the protocol ecosystem focused on liquidity restaking for multiple asset types.

BR is the ecosystem's native token, serving as the core utility token for governance and incentives.

veBR is a non-transferable token obtained by locking BR, granting stronger governance power and enhanced rewards.





At the end of 2024, Bedrock made history in Bitcoin DeFi by launching brBTC, a liquidity restaking token that unifies fragmented yield, marking the transition to the BTCFi 2.0 era and maximizing Bitcoin's utility in DeFi.









1) Multi-Asset Liquidity Restaking: Bedrock is the world's first restaking protocol supporting multiple assets such as ETH, BTC, and IOTX. Users receive corresponding liquidity tokens (e.g., uniETH, uniBTC), enabling asset diversification while maintaining liquidity.





2) Innovative PoSL Mechanism: The Proof of Staked Liquidity (PoSL) framework integrates liquidity, governance, and sustainable rewards into a unified model, ensuring dynamic liquidity-based reward distribution, seamless liquidity integration, and incentivizing active participation with BR tokens.





3) Dual-Token Governance Model: A unique governance system utilizing both BR and veBR tokens balances flexibility with long-term commitment.





4) Gauge-Based Governance Model: Similar to a vote allocation system, veBR holders decide how rewards are distributed across different DeFi pools, promoting community decision-making, flexible adjustment mechanisms, transparent and publicly accessible voting records, and incentive-aligned long-term growth.





5) Seasonal Reset Mechanism: Voting power resets at the end of each quarter, creating a fair competitive environment and preventing long-term holders from dominating governance.





6) Cross-Chain Integration & BTCFi 2.0 Support: The innovative brBTC token addresses Bitcoin's usability limitations in DeFi, transforming it from a store of value into an active asset generating yield across multiple blockchain ecosystems.





7) Configurable Governance Parameters: Flexible adjustments for lock-up periods, voting power growth, and governance cycles ensure the system's long-term efficiency and sustainability.









BR plays multiple roles in the Bedrock ecosystem, delivering significant value to holders:

1) Ecosystem Participation: Allocated to liquidity providers and stakers, ensuring platform activity and long-term sustainability.

2) Tradeable Asset & Liquidity: Freely tradable asset integrated into DeFi protocols for lending and liquidity pools, enhancing capital efficiency across the ecosystem.

3) Governance Participation: Holders can vote on platform decisions, including protocol upgrade proposals, BR emission distribution, validator selection, and treasury management.

4) Convert to veBR for Enhanced Benefits: Holders can lock BR to gain stronger governance rights and boosted rewards, demonstrating long-term commitment to the protocol.

5) Staking & Rewards: Holders can earn additional rewards through various mechanisms, including PoSL BR staking yields, Season 2 loyalty program incentives, and veBR-enhanced staking returns.

6) Driving the PoSL Flywheel: Drive a self-reinforcing economic cycle, fueling the continuous growth of the entire ecosystem.









The BR tokenomics model is designed for sustainable value growth through various mechanisms:









Community Airdrop: Distributed to early supporters through Season 1 airdrop events.

Ecosystem & Network Growth: Used for ecosystem expansion, marketing, and user incentives.

Team & Early Contributors: Reserved for core team members and early backers.

Liquidity Incentives: Allocated for staking rewards and liquidity provision.









Follows a "Bedrock Diamonds" linear distribution model.

Additional rewards for active and loyal users.

Anti-whale mechanisms to prevent large holders from diluting small stakers (wallet cap: 0.4% max per address).









Bedrock has an ambitious roadmap to strengthen its leadership in multi-asset liquidity restaking:









Phase 1: Bedrock team sets up a DAO with initial contract control.

Phase 2: Governance power transitions to Bedrock DAO.

Phase 3: veBR holders achieve full decentralized governance.













Expanding Bitcoin's utility in DeFi.

brBTC unifies fragmented Bitcoin yield sources.

Development of more cross-chain productive asset solutions.









Expanding asset utilization across multiple blockchains.

Unlocking cross-chain optimized yield strategies.

Participating in broader DeFi ecosystems.









Partnering with leading DAO frameworks like Aragon.

Ensuring robust and transparent governance.

Adopting best practices from protocols like Curve and Mode.









As a leading global crypto exchange, MEXC supports BR trading with multiple benefits:

High liquidity

User-friendly interface

Diverse trading pairs

Secure & reliable

24/7 Customer Service

Low trading fees









1) Sign Up for a MEXC Account: Visit the official MEXC website and complete the sign-up process.

2) Deposit Funds: Choose to deposit USDT, BTC, or other supported cryptocurrencies into your account.

3) Find the BR Trading Pair: Enter "BR" in the search bar and select the BR/USDT trading pair.

4) Place an Order: Specify the purchase amount and price, then confirm the transaction.

5) Secure Storage: Store the purchased BR tokens in your MEXC account or transfer them to a personal wallet.



