Buy Bitcoin in Under One Minute





For new users making their first Bitcoin purchase, it is recommended to start by completing a deposit, and then utilize the spot trading feature to quickly acquire Bitcoin.









You can also opt for the Buy Crypto service directly to purchase Bitcoin using fiat currency. Currently, this service is only available in certain countries and regions. If you intend to buy Bitcoin directly off-platform, please be aware of the higher risks involved due to the lack of guarantees and exercise careful consideration.









Step 1: Log in to the official MEXC website, click on [Spot] at the top left corner - [Spot].









Step 2: In the "Main" zone, select your trading pair. Currently, MEXC supports mainstream trading pairs including BTC/USDT, BTC/USDC, BTC/TUSD, and more.









Step 3: Take making a purchase with the BTC/USDT trading pair as an example. You can select one of the three following order types: ① Limit ② Market ③ Stop-limit. These three order types have different characteristics. For more details, please refer to Different Types of Spot Orders





① Limit Price Purchase





Enter your ideal buying price and buying quantity, then click on [Buy BTC].





Please note that the minimum order amount is 1 USDT. If the set buying price differs significantly from the market price, the order may not be filled immediately and will appear in the "Open Orders" section below.









② Market Price Purchase





Enter your buying volume or filled amount, then click on [Buy BTC]. The system will fill the order quickly at the market price, assisting you in purchasing Bitcoin. Please note that the minimum order amount is 1 USDT.









③ Stop-limit





By using stop-limit orders, you can pre-set trigger prices, buying amounts, and quantities. When the market price reaches the trigger price, the system will place a limit order at the specified price.





Taking BTC/USDT as an example and consider the scenario where the current market price of BTC is 27,250 USDT. Based on technical analysis, you anticipate that a price breakthrough of 28,000 USDT will initiate an upward trend. You can employ a stop-limit order with a trigger price set at 28,000 USDT and a buying price set at 28,100 USDT. Once the Bitcoin price reaches 28,000 USDT, the system will immediately place a limit order to buy at 28,100 USDT. The order might be filled at the price of 28,100 USDT or lower. Please note that 28,100 USDT is a limit price, and if the market fluctuates too rapidly, the order might not be filled.













Step 1: Log in to the MEXC App and tap on [Trade].









Step 2: Select the order type and trading pair. You can select one of the three following order types: ① Limit ② Market ③ Stop-limit. For the differences among these three order types, please refer to the "Buying Bitcoin on the Website" section above. You can also tap on [BTC/USDT] to switch to another trading pair.









Step 3: Take placing a market order with the BTC/USDT trading pair as an example. Tap on [Buy BTC].







