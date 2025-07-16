Buy Crypto via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on depositing EUR via SEPA Transfers to MEXC Estonia OÜ. Before you begin your fiat deposit, please complete your Advanced KYC.













Select [Global Bank Transfer] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigation bar. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via https://otc.mexc.com/deposit-fiat













1. Select EUR as the Fiat currency for the payment.





2. Fill in the amount in EUR to get the real-time quote based on your transaction needs.





3. Proceed to click on Buy Now and you will be redirected to the Order page.





Note: Real-time quote is derived from Reference price from time to time. The final purchase token will be credited to your MEXC account based on the amount transferred and the latest exchange rate.













1. Check the Reminder box. Remember to include the Reference Code in the transfer remark when paying for the Fiat order to ensure a successful transaction. Otherwise, your payment might be interrupted.





2. You will have 30 minutes to complete the payment after the Fiat order has been placed. Please arrange your time reasonably to complete the order and the relevant order will expire after the timer ends.





3. All payment information required is displayed on the Order page, including [Receiver's Bank Information] and [Additional Information]. Once you have completed the payment, please proceed to click on the I've paid













The payment will be processed automatically after you mark the order as Paid. Generally, the Fiat order is expected to be completed within two hours if it is through SEPA Instant payment. Otherwise, it is estimated to take 0-2 business days for the completion of the order.













Check the Orders tab. You may view all of your previous Fiat transactions here.













1. The service is only available to KYC users in the Supported Countries.





2. Deposit limit: [Maximum Single Transaction Limit 20,000 EUR] ; [Maximum Daily Limit 21,000 EUR]









1. Please ensure that the bank account you’re sending from is under the same name as your KYC name.





2. Please ensure that you use the correct Reference Code for the transfer. Otherwise, the transfer may fail.





3. The final purchase token will be credited to your MEXC account based on the amount transferred and the latest exchange rate.





4. Only 3 cancellations are allowed per day.





5. The purchased crypto will be credited to your MEXC account within 2 business days. Banks with SEPA-Instant support are recommended to use for the payment of the SEPA order. View the list of the Banks with SEPA-Instant support









Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein





If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.