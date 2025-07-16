Captain & Company (CNC) Is Coming to MEXC! Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Millions in Airdrop Rewards

Summary: The countdown to the CNC token listing has begun! This all-in-one airdrop guide is your key to gaining an early edge in what’s being hailed as 2025’s most anticipated pirate-themed blockchain game.





As the launch of Captain & Company (CNC) on MEXC draws near, the stage is set for an epic airdrop event tied to one of the most promising blockchain games of 2025.

This article offers a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know—from key timelines to a step-by-step airdrop claiming guide—so you can ride this wave of opportunity and sail away with valuable rewards!













1. CNC Airdrop Introduction





Captain & Company is a blockchain-based MMORPG pirate game that adopts a "fair launch" model—meaning 100% of CNC tokens are generated by community-run nodes. By joining the airdrop campaign, players can accumulate Airdrop Points (AP) to redeem free Node Licenses. Once a node is activated, users can continuously mine CNC tokens and enjoy in-game privileges such as voting, purchasing, forging, and trading.





2. Getting Started: What You Need Before Joining





2.1 Create and Link Your Wallet

Go to kap.gg/profile to register and verify your account. This allows you to track your AP (Airdrop Points) accumulation in real time.

Follow the on-site instructions to create an Abstract Wallet and link it to your primary wallet (EOA).





2.2 Understand the Key Tokens

CNC: The core in-game token, generated exclusively through node activity.

KAP: The ecosystem token of KAPGames. Using KAP to purchase node licenses grants discounts. All spent tokens will be burned in the future.





3. How to Participate in the CNC Airdrop





Sign up for an account: Visit kap.gg/profile and complete the signing up process.

Link your wallets: Connect both your Abstract Wallet and primary wallet (EOA) to ensure your activity is recorded and you're eligible to earn AP.





You can accumulate AP through the following methods:

In-Game Activities (50% AP):

▍Earn AP by participating in gameplay such as missions, battles, monster hunting, and PvP competitions.





Staking or Holding NFTs (35% AP):

▍Stake or hold Ship and Skellie NFTs on platforms like [ kap.gg/staking ] to earn additional AP.





Creative Contributions (10% AP):

▍Submit ideas, write articles, build lore, or contribute content via Discord, community forums, or the official wiki.





Join Partner Communities (5% AP):

▍If you belong to an official partner community, you can claim daily AP automatically.





Referral Rewards:

▍Invite new players to join and receive 5% of their total AP as a bonus.





Accumulate AP:

▍Your earned AP will be updated on your dashboard automatically as you complete tasks and participate in events.





Redeem Node Licenses:

▍Once you reach the required AP threshold, you'll be eligible to receive a non-transferable NFT node license. You must claim it within 30 days of the sales page opening, or it will expire.





Claim Your Node License:

▍Claim your license via kap.gg/profile or through the dedicated pre-sale page.





Mine CNC Tokens:

▍Once activated, your node will begin generating CNC tokens automatically. Choose from different lock-up periods: 0-day lockup: Receive 25% of tokens; 75% will be burned 30-day lockup: Receive 50%; 50% will be burned 60-day lockup: Receive 75%; 25% will be burned 90-day lock-up: Receive 100%; no burn The longer you lock up, the greater your reward—encouraging long-term engagement and commitment.





4. Important Notes





Claim Deadline: Node licenses must be claimed within 30 days of the sales page opening; otherwise, your eligibility will expire.

Fair Distribution: 100% of CNC tokens are generated by community-operated nodes, with no team reserves or investor pre-allocations.

Get Involved in Community Building: Beyond gameplay, you can boost your AP and help shape the game’s future by contributing ideas and participating in governance votes.









CNC is a blockchain-based naval MMO game where players take on the role of pirate captains, adventuring through a fully on-chain economic system. As the core token, CNC can be used for purchasing premium assets, forging items, staking, and governance voting. All nodes are operated by the community, with no pre-mining or private allocations—making it the first “fair launch” token ecosystem in the Web3 gaming space.





Image Source: Captain & Company (CNC)









The CNC token powers the entire ecosystem:

Governance: Token holders can participate in community voting to influence key game development decisions.

Staking Rewards: Stake CNC to earn additional rewards and unlock enhanced in-game benefits.

In-Game Transactions: Use CNC to purchase premium items, forge equipment, and conduct other essential transactions.

Ecosystem Currency: As the sole on-chain currency, CNC maintains economic balance through community-operated nodes.









Developed by KAP Games, Captain & Company (CNC) is built on a foundation of decentralization and community-first values. The team is committed to blending cutting-edge blockchain technology with high-quality gameplay. While the list of collaborators and partners continues to evolve, community participation and fair token distribution remain at the heart of CNC’s mission.





Conclusion





Captain & Company (CNC) represents a new era of Web3 gaming—where players are not just participants, but co-creators of the game economy and roadmap through a fair launch model. With its innovative airdrop campaign and upcoming listing on MEXC, now is the perfect time to join this groundbreaking ecosystem.









Q: What is Captain & Company (CNC)?

A: Captain & Company is a blockchain-based naval MMO game where players earn CNC tokens through community-operated nodes and actively participate in game governance.

Q: How can I join the CNC airdrop?

A: Simply register an account, link your wallet, complete in-game missions to earn Airdrop Points (AP), and claim your Node License to start earning.

Q: What is the utility of the CNC token?

A: CNC powers the entire ecosystem—it’s used for governance, staking, in-game purchases, forging, and more.





MEXC Learn. For more crypto trading knowledge, visit





Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.