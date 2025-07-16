Cash In on the Surge: Is Base Season Back?

In just a few months, Base has emerged as the leading Ethereum-compatible ecosystem, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) surpassing $4.8 billion. It has overtaken Arbitrum and Optimism, establishing itself as the most competitive new giant in the Layer 2 market. This rapid rise highlights Base's robust technical capabilities and growing market acceptance.









Base, launched in Q3 2023 by the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, is an Ethereum Layer 2 chain built on the Optimism Stack. Despite being a latecomer, Base has quickly made a name for itself in the Layer 2 space, gaining a strong foothold in the market with its remarkable growth and exceptional technical capabilities.









The liquidity within the Base ecosystem has been nothing short of remarkable. Since its launch, Base has undergone significant changes, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) showing robust growth starting from April 2024. This upward trend has not only been steady but has also been gaining strong momentum. As of early December 2024, Base’s TVL has surpassed $4.8 billion, far exceeding its biggest competitor, Arbitrum.













Base's impressive growth is no coincidence. It is driven by a surge in transaction volume across the platform. Recently, Base has demonstrated outstanding performance, setting a record-breaking milestone of 11.44 million transactions in a single day on November 26, 2024.









Base's on-chain transaction volume has seen explosive growth. On November 13, 2024, Base recorded a staggering daily transaction volume of $2.16 billion, breaking its all-time high. According to Artemis data, Base’s net capital inflow in November 2024 surpassed that of Solana, with the monthly inflow rate continuing to accelerate.













Base is pioneering a diverse ecosystem, with 66% of its applications extending beyond DeFi, driving innovation across various sectors. Base has demonstrated outstanding performance in areas such as NFTs, social platforms, and AI. This diversified ecosystem strategy has injected new energy into Base’s growth.









Recently, AI tokens within the Base ecosystem have experienced notable growth, showcasing their strong potential for value creation. Tokens like VIRTUAL AIXBT , and LUNA have led the charge with significant value increases, highlighting the robust recovery and momentum of AI assets in the Base ecosystem.













As a Layer 2 solution developed by Coinbase, Base enjoys significant market advantages. Coinbase, as a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, brings not only a vast user base and strong brand recognition but also crucial marketing and financial support for Base. This backing has enabled Base to quickly establish itself in the competitive blockchain market.









Another standout feature of the Base ecosystem is the emergence of a series of innovative projects, particularly in the meme coin and AI sectors. As the Base ecosystem continues to thrive, emerging projects like Virtuals Protocol and Clanker have quickly risen to prominence. These projects expand the application scenarios for meme coins and drive rapid traffic growth. Meanwhile, the addition of the AI Agent sector has attracted an explosive wave of attention to the Base ecosystem.









Base leverages the technical advantages of Optimism’s Rollup network, delivering efficient transaction settlements and low fees. Additionally, Base’s ecosystem development has given it a unique competitive edge. It has not only attracted traditional crypto applications like DeFi and NFTs but also successfully drawn interest from emerging sectors such as Meme coins and AI. With its low barriers to entry, high efficiency, and innovative mechanisms, Base provides an ideal platform for these new projects, driving the continuous expansion and growth of its ecosystem.









Base’s explosive growth is a game-changer, showcasing both technological breakthroughs and the market’s hunger for innovation. With surging capital inflows and transaction volumes, Base has injected fresh energy and endless potential into the blockchain space. MEXC Exchange has been at the forefront of this wave, leveraging its rapid listing capabilities to support Base ecosystem projects. As a leader in blockchain asset trading, MEXC demonstrates sharp insight into emerging trends and a forward-looking approach to the market.





Now, MEXC has introduced the industry’s lowest transaction fees, significantly lowering the barrier for users to trade cutting-edge blockchain projects like Base. This makes it easier for more investors to participate. Choosing MEXC means staying ahead of market trends, enjoying unparalleled trading efficiency, and benefiting from top-tier security. MEXC paves the way for a smoother, more efficient journey in cryptocurrency investment.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.