Coinbase's Head of U.S. Policy: Bipartisan Support for Crypto Policies Ensures Global Economic Competitiveness

As the global economy becomes increasingly digital, cryptocurrency, as an emerging asset class, is gaining prominence. Kara Calvert, Coinbase's Head of U.S. Policy, highlighted in a recent interview that both the Democratic and Republican parties have reached a consensus on crypto policies: establishing clear crypto regulations is crucial to ensuring the U.S. remains competitive in the global economy. So, what key insights did she share in the interview? Let's uncover them together!









Calvert pointed out that the global adoption of cryptocurrency has become a trend, with other countries actively formulating policies to attract investment and innovation. The U.S. must stay ahead in this competition to avoid losing its advantage on the global economic stage. She stated that clear crypto policies not only protect consumers and investors but also create a conducive environment for innovation within the U.S.





Both Democratic and Republican candidates are beginning to realize that clear crypto policies are essential for maintaining America's global economic competitiveness. Currently, around 52 million U.S. residents are interested in cryptocurrency, and over 1.4 million users have joined the "Stand with Crypto" movement. These users aim to vote for candidates who support cryptocurrency, pushing candidates to focus more on crypto policies.





Calvert emphasized that elections are not just about candidates showcasing themselves, but about listening to and addressing the concerns of voters. Cryptocurrency has moved from a fringe topic to a major political issue, and candidates must consider its role in their policies. In this context, bipartisan consensus is particularly crucial.





Calvert discussed Trump's significant shift in his stance on cryptocurrency. While he once called Bitcoin a "scam," he now actively participates in various crypto-related conferences, declaring that he aims to make the U.S. a hub for crypto innovation. Trump has clearly stated that protecting and promoting innovation is key to maintaining America's economic leadership. He advocates for ensuring the availability of assets like Bitcoin in the U.S. and supports people's right to self-custody of their assets. Calvert believes that Trump's policy shift is a positive signal for the entire cryptocurrency industry, indicating the nation's acceptance and supportive stance towards emerging technologies.





Calvert emphasized that establishing an effective regulatory framework is crucial for ensuring the sustainable development of the crypto industry. Such a framework would allow businesses to innovate under legal protection, thereby driving the growth of the entire economic system. This creates a win-win situation for all participants.





She believes that the current market environment has made many investors uneasy, and the lack of clear regulation could lead to unhealthy competition and negative consequences for the industry. Therefore, developing corresponding "rules of the road" not only protects consumer rights but also enhances industry transparency and credibility. To achieve this goal, various parties, including the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Congress, and the White House, must collaborate to establish appropriate policy frameworks that ensure the safe use and effective management of crypto assets, thereby increasing public trust in cryptocurrencies.





Calvert stated that cryptocurrencies are increasingly permeating our daily lives. As use cases expand, stablecoins and other assets (such as NFTs) are changing the way we conduct transactions. With stablecoins, users can achieve fast, low-cost transactions, breaking the limitations of traditional financial systems. Calvert emphasized that practicality is key to driving the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. Whether for online shopping, paying service fees, or trading digital artworks, the application of stablecoins is gradually expanding. Additionally, the rise of NFTs offers new possibilities for trading digital assets, redefining the value and exchange methods of assets ranging from music and art to tickets. This transformation not only enhances transaction convenience but also promotes the flourishing of the digital economy, showcasing the potential of cryptocurrencies in the future financial ecosystem.





Calvert pointed out that educating lawmakers and the public about the development of the cryptocurrency industry is crucial. Taking the “Stand with Crypto” movement as an example, it successfully brought supporters together, helping voters understand candidates' positions. Participation surged from an initial 20,000 to over 1.4 million, reflecting the public's growing concern and engagement with crypto policies. In the information age, public understanding and awareness of cryptocurrencies are particularly important. By providing clear information and educational resources, more people can grasp the potential of cryptocurrencies and their significance in the future economy.





Calvert also emphasized that cryptocurrencies are not just alternatives to the dollar, but a diversified method of transaction, securing their important role in modern financial systems. As more consumers and businesses engage in this market, lawmakers need to gain a deeper understanding of the nature of cryptocurrencies and their economic functions. Only by fully understanding the needs and challenges of the crypto industry can legislators formulate effective policies to promote its healthy development. Therefore, education should target not just consumers but also policymakers, ensuring that the entire industry can thrive within a reasonable framework.





In the interview's conclusion, Calvert urged every citizen to actively participate in voting and understand candidates' stances on crypto policies. She noted that voters' voices are crucial, and only through voting and participation can crypto policies gain reasonable support, promoting the healthy development of the entire industry. Calvert emphasized that participating in politics is not just a right, but a responsibility. For citizens who are focused on cryptocurrency, understanding a candidate's policy stance, especially in the field of crypto, is a crucial factor in selecting the right candidate. Every vote is a voice for the future direction of policy, and only by involving more people can the development and widespread adoption of cryptocurrency truly be advanced.





Kara Calvert's views undoubtedly bring a positive signal to the crypto industry, boosting the confidence of investors and entrepreneurs. As crypto policies become clearer and public engagement deepens, cryptocurrency will play an increasingly important role in the global economy. Promoting the healthy and sustainable development of the crypto industry is critical.




