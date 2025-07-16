Continued Surge: Sui Takes the Lead in This Market Cycle

Recently, the project token SUI of the L1 blockchain Sui has experienced a significant rebound, with a rise of over 140% in just one week. This surge stands out during a period when most altcoins are experiencing declines.





According to data from MEXC, on August 5th, the price of SUI reached a temporary low of $0.46 USDT. This was followed by a sharp increase, with the price rising to a temporary high of $1.12 USDT by August 12th.





In just one week, SUI saw a remarkable increase of 143%.









This surge not only ranks top among similar projects but also stands out as an exception during a time when most altcoins are experiencing significant declines. Meanwhile, this performance has sparked lively discussions within the community, with some even considering it as the next potential "Solana killer."





Sui, the new blockchain project, dubbed "Solana's rival," is worth exploring to uncover the extraordinary strength and unique charm behind it.









Sui is a Layer 1 blockchain redesigned and built from the ground up based on first principles, allowing creators and developers to more easily create experiences that meet the needs of the future Web3 user base of 1 billion. Sui is a decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain with horizontally scalable throughput and storage, enabling high-speed and low-cost application development. The platform uses the Move programming language, treating assets as unique objects that can be owned and managed by specific addresses.





Looking back at the remarkable journey of the Sui blockchain, from its initial concept to its current prominence, it has undergone countless challenges and breakthroughs.





On March 23, 2022, Mysten Labs announced the launch of its Layer 1 public blockchain called Sui.

On May 31, 2022, Mysten Labs revealed the tokenomics and SUI incentive mechanism for its Layer 1 public blockchain project, Sui.

On September 8, 2022, the Sui development team, Mysten, completed a $300 million funding round.

On May 3, 2023, the Sui mainnet went live.





Since the mainnet launch in 2023, the development speed of the Sui ecosystem has been remarkable.





The Sui ecosystem has become vibrant, continuously emerging with popular tracks and hotspot projects, demonstrating strong potential for ecological development. To date, over a hundred projects have been built on the network, covering various use cases including DeFi, NFTs, gaming and the metaverse, infrastructure and developer tools, wallets, and Web3. In terms of ecological layout, Sui has been expanding its ecosystem through collaborations with many traditional companies in fields such as GameFi, payments, and cloud services.









As of May 2024, the Sui ecosystem has over 500 active nodes distributed worldwide, ensuring the network's decentralization and high availability.





Since its launch, the Sui ecosystem has never experienced a minute of downtime or performance degradation. It has processed over 309 million transactions in total, with more than 100,000 active wallets participating in transactions daily. The ecosystem has achieved several significant technical milestones, such as a transaction finality time of just 400 milliseconds, peak transaction processing speeds of 297,000 transactions per second under controlled conditions, and a single-day transaction volume reaching 65.8 million transactions.













Sui's sudden emergence is a brilliant outcome driven by a combination of its strong internal capabilities and favorable external factors.





As the saying goes, "Preparation is the key to success." This principle is particularly relevant to the development of the Sui ecosystem. Only with robust technology and a well-structured system can Sui effectively manage and drive the growth and prosperity of its ecosystem.





In terms of team strength, Sui was launched by Mysten Labs, a Web3 infrastructure startup founded by four former Meta engineers. The team is highly capable and possesses extensive experience in blockchain development. On the technical front, Sui utilizes the Move programming language to support smart contract development, enabling efficient and cost-effective support for various decentralized applications (DApps). Additionally, Mysten Labs recently introduced a new consensus engine called Mysticeti, which reduces blockchain latency to some extent, enhancing performance and user experience. In terms of ecosystem development, Sui has been active in forming partnerships with well-known enterprises and institutions, such as integrating blockchain node operators with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and collaborating with the custody service provider Copper.









Recently, the overall crypto market has shown signs of recovery, with the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) rising, which has boosted market sentiment and investment enthusiasm. On August 8, BTC saw an increase of about 12% throughout the day, and on the same day, SUI peaked at $0.86, marking a rise of approximately 40%. Following this, the broader market experienced slight fluctuations, but SUI continued its upward trend. The significant increase in SUI has sparked extensive discussions within the community, with investors exploring its true value. This heightened market attention has provided momentum for SUI's rise.





SUI's counter-cyclical growth not only triggered community discussions but also attracted attention from key opinion leaders (KOLs). Notable figures such as Mechanism Capital co-founder Andrew Kang, former Goldman Sachs executives, and Real Vision founder, a macro research institution, have all commented on SUI's market cap comparisons and expressed bullish expectations for SUI.









SUI's outstanding performance can largely be attributed to the recognition and support from the renowned cryptocurrency investment firm Grayscale. On August 7, Grayscale announced the launch of two new cryptocurrency investment products, including a trust product for SUI tokens. Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Grayscale's Product and Research Director, stated in a release, "We are excited to add Bittensor and Sui to our product suite, believing that Bittensor is at the core of decentralized AI development, while Sui is redefining smart contract blockchains." As a result of this news, SUI's price surged by 42% on August 8, marking its highest single-day increase in recent times.





Additionally, MEXC has frequently hosted SUI contract trading competitions, which have indirectly enhanced Sui's ecosystem influence and liquidity.













The vibrant development of the Sui ecosystem is like a powerful east wind, not only driving the ongoing enhancement and prosperity of its own ecosystem but also indirectly advancing the overall progress and growth of the blockchain field.





If one word were to summarize the blockchain competition landscape of this year, it would undoubtedly be "fierce."





The word "fierce" aptly describes the vigorous development in the blockchain sector over the past year. Competition among major blockchain projects has been intense, showcasing their innovative technologies and outstanding performance while continuously expanding the boundaries of the blockchain domain.





Bitcoin has been bolstered by new asset protocols such as inscriptions. Ethereum has completed the Cancun upgrade, with L2 solutions gaining traction. Solana has rebounded from its lows and capitalized on the meme craze... The competition among Web3 base layer protocols has evolved from "speed is everything" to "innovation is key," with projects either rapidly replicating trends like memes, AI, DePIN, Restaking, and RWA, or seeking differentiated positioning through parallel EVMs, modularization, and application chains.





In this fervent competition among blockchain projects, the token market has also experienced a strong upward wave. By the end of July, the total market capitalization of blockchain cryptocurrencies had risen by 1.2% from June, reaching $1.98 trillion. The market leaders are Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with market shares of 64.8%, 19.7%, 4.3%, and 4.1%, respectively. Bitcoin's market share increased by 1.5%, Solana's by 0.6%, while Ethereum's decreased by 1.5%.









As Sui continues to delve into technological innovation, expand its ecosystem partnerships, and execute intricate market strategies, it is emerging as a standout contender in the competitive Layer 1 blockchain space, showcasing its unique and outstanding advantages.





We look forward to seeing more impressive achievements from Sui in the future.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.