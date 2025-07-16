Frequently Used Additional Features on Futures Trading Page





In contrast to spot trading, futures trading allows traders to open positions in both long and short directions, enabling them to capitalize on price movements at lower costs. These aspects make futures trading appealing to crypto enthusiasts. With MEXC leading in liquidity for futures trading globally, supporting up to 500x leverage, and providing fair and transparent pricing, it stands out as an excellent option for users to engage in futures trading.





Compared to the web platform, the app may not offer as many comprehensive auxiliary features due to factors such as size. This article will use the web platform to demonstrate these auxiliary features as an example.





Log in to the official MEXC website. On the futures trading page, click the [⚙️] button in the top right corner to access the settings page, where you can configure auxiliary features for placing orders and more.













Trading settings include position mode, leverage mode, price protection, flash trading, advanced TP/SL, order confirmation window, and more.









Position mode is divided into hedge mode and one-way mode. The difference between them lies in whether a contract allows holding both long and short positions simultaneously.





Leverage mode is divided into simple mode and advanced mode, with the difference lying in whether the leverage multipliers and margin modes are the same for both long and short directions.





When there is significant price volatility in the market, activating the price protection feature can prevent your orders from being triggered at unfavorable prices, protecting you from the impact of abnormal market fluctuations.





Enabling the Flash Trading feature allows you to quickly open positions at the current market price on the K-line chart. After filling in the "Quantity" field, click on [Market Buy] or [Market Sell] to complete the opening of positions.









If you have toggled on the switches for advanced TP/SL, order confirmation window, and unfilled market order pop-up, corresponding pop-ups will appear to provide prompts when triggered.









Notification settings include liquidation alert, funding fee trigger, trigger order trigger, TP/SL trigger, and trailing stop order trigger.









When the liquidation alert feature is enabled, the platform will issue an alert when the margin ratio of your position is greater than or equal to the set ratio. At most one alert can be issued for each position every 30 minutes.





Once you enable the funding fee trigger feature, when funding fees are charged for your position, if the absolute rate is greater than or equal to the set threshold, you will be notified through email and in-app notifications. This setting applies to both USDT-M and Coin-M futures simultaneously.









After enabling the trigger order trigger, TP/SL trigger, or the trailing stop order trigger feature, the platform will issue alerts when the corresponding orders are successfully or unsuccessfully triggered. A maximum of 20 alerts can be issued per day.













The Trading Alert section includes the following options: Sound, Liquidation Alert, Liquidation Notice, Order Cancelled, Order Filled, TP/SL Order, Trailing Stop Order, and Trigger Order. The platform will notify you through page pop-ups when relevant events are triggered. You can choose to enable or disable this setting, and it applies to all futures.









Here, it is important to note that the liquidation alert will be issued when the margin ratio of your position is greater than or equal to the set ratio. The ratio can be configured through "Funding Fee Trigger" in the notification settings. At most one alert can be issued for each position every 5 minutes.





For other types of notifications, the platform will inform you through pop-up windows when corresponding situations arise with your orders. For example, if your position is liquidated and you have enabled the liquidation alert feature, you will receive the corresponding pop-up notification.





In addition, in the upper right corner of the trading page, you can quickly set up the price alert feature.









To set up, click the price alert feature button. Then, you can configure the trading pair, alert type, alert frequency, and notification method. After setting up, click [Create Alert].









After successful creation, you will find the price alert for the trading pair you just set up in the "Alert List" section. You can easily toggle this alert on or off by clicking the switch next to the price alert at any time.





When there are significant market fluctuations, if you wish to delete this price alert, you can click on [Bulk Delete] to proceed with the deletion.













MEXC Futures allows you to directly perform trading operations on the K-line chart, allowing you to quickly create, modify, and cancel limit orders, close orders at market price, set and modify TP/SL, and more. You can learn more about the feature through the article " How to Conduct Trading Operations on the K-line Chart ."









In addition to the order-related features mentioned above, MEXC provides various auxiliary tools to assist you in futures trading. You can use these tools based on your preferences and specific needs.









Many experienced traders like to draw lines on K-line charts to help predict future market trends. MEXC provides drawing tools that allow users to quickly draw lines for various types of professional analysis, aiding users in making informed investment decisions.





If you want to learn more about drawing tools, you can refer to the article " How to Use Drawing Tools ."





When you draw lines on the K-line chart, you can use the [🧲] tool to click on your lines, automatically snapping them to the lowest or highest price points on the K-line chart. This is illustrated in the image below.













Similar to spot trading, the screenshot sharing feature is often used in conjunction with the drawing tools. After making predictions about future market trends using the drawing tools, if you want to share your ideas with friends, you can click the screenshot button for the system to generate an image of your current K-line chart page, making it easy for you to share your analysis.









In addition, in the Position History section at the bottom, you can click the share button in the "Realized PNL" column to easily share your PNL status on social media or save them locally.













Multi-chart display can help enhance efficiency in market monitoring and trading of various tokens. You can learn more about this feature through the article " How to Change the Futures K-Line Chart Layout ."









The MEXC platform provides three modes for the futures trading page: Pro (Right), Pro (Left), and Horizontal. You can click the [⚙️] button in the top right corner of the futures trading page to access the settings.





Additionally, the sizes of the different sections on the MEXC futures trading page can be adjusted. According to your preferences, you can adjust the size of a section by holding down the [⌟] button at its lower right corner and dragging it until it is the ideal size.









5.5 Order History Display





In addition to the "Order History" section at the bottom of the trading page, the K-line chart page now also supports displaying historical orders. Currently, only the most recent 100 orders are displayed.





On the K-line chart page, right-click to reveal the shortcut menu, then select [Display Settings] and check "Order History." You will then see red arrows indicating sell orders and green arrows indicating buy orders on the K-line chart. These arrows represent your historical orders.









Hover your mouse over an arrow, as shown in the image below. For instance, when hovering over a red downward arrow, the average price information for that sell order will be displayed. Click on [More] to see information such as order time, quantity, price, and trading fees.





Similarly, when hovering over a green upward arrow, the average price information for that buy order will be displayed. Click on [More] to see information such as order time, quantity, price, and trading fees.









In addition to the auxiliary features in futures trading mentioned above, MEXC boasts several key advantages, such as low trading fees, fair trading with robust depth, high security and stability, and flexible trading rules, which continue to attract users to trade on the MEXC platform.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.