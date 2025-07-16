From Grayscale to Bitcoin Spot ETF: Institutional Investment Impact on Market Volatility

The cryptocurrency market is characterized by cyclical fluctuations, with each bull and bear cycle influenced by a complex interplay of factors. Over the past few years, we have witnessed several rounds of euphoric bull markets followed by deep corrections, during which most investors experienced significant ups and downs. As we enter the 2024–2025 cycle, the crypto market is once again entering a new phase. Compared to previous cycles, this cycle exhibits notable changes, particularly in terms of participants and market dynamics. The involvement of institutional capital has become one of the primary driving forces shaping market trends, redefining how the crypto market operates. This shift not only impacts Bitcoin's market performance but also has profound effects on the entire crypto ecosystem.









The most notable change in this cycle is the involvement of institutional capital. In the past, the crypto market was primarily driven by individual investors, but in this cycle, institutional investors are playing an increasingly crucial role:









In recent years, institutional participation has become a key indicator of the crypto market's maturation. In 2017, despite a frenzy-driven bull market, institutional investors were largely absent. However, as the market gradually matured and regulatory frameworks became clearer, around 2020, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) emerged as a major gateway for institutions to gain exposure to crypto assets. By allowing investors to indirectly hold Bitcoin, GBTC became the preferred choice for many institutions at the time. However, structural issues—particularly discount trading—meant that investors often faced costs higher than Bitcoin's actual market price, which impacted its long-term appeal.





As the regulatory landscape became more defined, the introduction of Bitcoin Spot ETFs marked a new milestone for institutional entry into the market. In 2023, Bitcoin Spot ETFs were officially launched, offering institutions a more convenient and transparent investment vehicle. These ETFs not only allow investors to directly hold Bitcoin but also simplify custody and trading processes, enabling capital to flow into the market more efficiently. Bitcoin Spot ETFs have allowed traditional financial institutions—such as pension funds, hedge funds, and family offices—to participate in the Bitcoin market on a larger scale in a compliant manner. Compared to traditional trust products, Bitcoin Spot ETFs provide greater liquidity and transparency, attracting more institutional capital and significantly boosting market activity. This, in turn, has accelerated the institutionalization and maturation of the Bitcoin market.









As Bitcoin Spot ETFs become a primary investment channel for institutions, major players have been aggressively increasing their Bitcoin reserves, further accelerating the market's institutionalization. According to crypto data tracking platform CoinGecko, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) currently holds 444,262 BTC, making it the largest institutional Bitcoin holder, accounting for over 2% of the total Bitcoin supply. The market value of its holdings is approximately $35.4 billion, with a total purchase cost of around $27.7 billion, translating to an average acquisition price of $62,350 per Bitcoin. Trailing behind Strategy are Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital Holdings and digital asset financial services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings, holding 26,842 BTC and 15,449 BTC, respectively—far less than Strategy's massive holdings.









Strategy, formerly a U.S. business intelligence company, has transformed in recent years into the largest publicly traded Bitcoin investor. Since 2020, the company has converted a portion of its cash flow into Bitcoin reserves, significantly increasing its influence in the crypto market and driving Bitcoin adoption. Strategy's funding sources include its own cash flow and debt financing. However, this strategy carries risks amid Bitcoin price fluctuations, particularly during downturns when the cost pressure between debt and Bitcoin reserves intensifies.





According to reports on March 10, due to Bitcoin's continued decline, Strategy's Bitcoin holdings incurred an unrealized loss of $903 million. The drop in Bitcoin's price also affected the company's financial performance. Under accounting standards, when Bitcoin prices fall, companies must record impairment losses. In Q4 2022, Strategy reported a $197 million impairment loss for this reason. Additionally, Bitcoin's price drop has impacted its stock performance—on March 10, its stock price fell approximately 17% to $239.27, a significant decline from its all-time high of $473.83 in November of the previous year. Conversely, when Bitcoin prices rise, the company's earnings do not immediately reflect the gains. In the long run, if the market enters a bear phase, Strategy will face substantial financing pressure. Despite these challenges, Strategy remains committed to holding Bitcoin and has established itself as a market "whale." On March 10, the company announced plans to raise $21 billion through a new stock issuance to support its operations and acquire more Bitcoin.





The market holds mixed opinions on Strategy's Bitcoin investments. Some praise its bold bet on digital assets, while others consider the approach too aggressive. Nonetheless, Bloomberg analysts remain optimistic, maintaining a "Buy" rating with an upward adjustment to the target price compared to last year's high. Meanwhile, Interactive Brokers' Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick pointed out that cryptocurrency trading is highly influenced by overall market risks, meaning Strategy, as a leveraged Bitcoin play, will continue to face significant challenges.









Compared to a market dominated by individual investors, institutional capital tends to be more rational and stable, which can help mitigate short-term volatility. However, the liquidity of Bitcoin Spot ETFs has made the market more sensitive, especially when large-scale capital inflows or outflows occur, leading to intensified market fluctuations.





For instance, over the past month, some institutional investors have engaged in arbitrage trading and withdrawn from Bitcoin Spot ETFs, causing a short-term sharp correction in Bitcoin prices. Hedge funds and high-frequency traders leverage ETFs for capital operations, triggering market fluctuations within a short period. Additionally, during market downturns, some institutional investors opt for "profit-taking," withdrawing funds from the market, further exacerbating downward pressure. The impact of capital outflows is particularly pronounced when Bitcoin prices fall below $80,000, resulting in reduced market liquidity and amplifying price corrections.





Historical data indicates that Bitcoin prices and ETF capital inflows/outflows often exhibit a negative correlation. Between November and December 2024, following Donald Trump's election win, the explicit demand for Bitcoin surged to 279,000 BTC. By February 26, 2025, this figure had dropped to 10,000 BTC. On February 27, for the first time since September 2024, this metric turned negative, falling to -93,700 BTC. If this trend continues, Bitcoin prices could experience further declines. A similar pattern occurred in July 2023 when Bitcoin's apparent market demand flipped negative, followed by a steeper 30% decline in price to $40,600 by August 5.





Source: CryptoQuant





Cryptocurrency analyst Adam Back pointed out that, historically, there have been 14 instances of significant capital inflows or outflows, but only once has Bitcoin's price aligned with the direction of capital flow. This rare occurrence happened on November 7, 2024, when Donald Trump won the election, leading to a surge in Bitcoin prices and a large influx of capital. He explained, "Generally, people see a big red number and start panic selling, or vice versa, which ends up sending the market in the opposite direction." He also believes that, due to other interacting factors, "some relief rally" is likely to occur.





The inflow/outflow of funds in Bitcoin Spot ETFs is negatively correlated with price. Source: X.com





In this cycle, a similar pattern seems to have emerged. Since the end of February, Bitcoin's price has dropped, and the outflow of funds from Bitcoin Spot ETFs has exceeded $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, data from market intelligence company CryptoQuant shows that the apparent demand for Bitcoin remains sluggish, suggesting a decrease in risk appetite among potential investors. From February 24 to February 27, Bitcoin experienced a significant drop of 12.48%. According to data from SoSoValue, during this period, the entire Bitcoin Spot ETF market saw an outflow of $2.4 billion. Notably, on February 25, Bitcoin set a new record for the largest ETF fund outflow since its launch, amounting to a staggering $1.13 billion. Overall, in February, Bitcoin Spot ETF market saw a total outflow of $3.4 billion. This large-scale outflow directly impacted the market, causing a sharp decline in Bitcoin's price.





February Bitcoin Spot ETF capital flow. Source: SoSoValue.









Analyzing the market data from the past month, it is evident that institutional investments have become a key factor in exacerbating market volatility. The large-scale withdrawals by hedge funds and high-frequency trading institutions have significantly reduced the liquidity in the Bitcoin market, thereby intensifying downward pressure. Due to the high liquidity of Bitcoin Spot ETFs, the market is susceptible to disruptions caused by arbitrage activities. When institutional funds withdraw, the price experiences sharp fluctuations, and panic spreads, which has been an important factor contributing to the recent decline in Bitcoin's price.





In contrast, institutions like Strategy, that hold Bitcoin long-term, typically choose to add to their positions during market corrections, providing some support to the market. However, due to the relatively smaller size of these institutions' funds, they are unable to counter large-scale movements, and their short-term influence is limited. Therefore, while long-term holders can help stabilize the market to some extent, their support is weaker against the backdrop of large-scale institutional withdrawals.





Overall, the outflow of institutional funds is undoubtedly a significant cause of the recent market decline. Especially when market sentiment is fragile, institutional withdrawals tend to amplify panic, triggering sharp price fluctuations.









As the cryptocurrency market matures, the role of institutional investors becomes increasingly important. Whether it's the shift from Grayscale Trust to Bitcoin Spot ETFs or the continued buying spree of large institutions like Strategy, it's clear that institutional funds are having a growing impact on market volatility. In the future, as institutional investors continue to grow, market fluctuations may be influenced by more refined and long-term capital flows. Investors need to pay closer attention to these investment trends in order to manage risks proactively.





