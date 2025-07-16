From Hype to Consensus: Are Memecoins Igniting a Traffic Battle Across Blockchains and Exchanges?

From the early days of "Dogecoin sentiment polls" to today's "on-chain cultural transformation," memecoins have evolved far beyond simple jokes or short-term arbitrage tools. Since late 2024, driven by the explosive growth of the Solana ecosystem, the recovery of crypto liquidity, and a generational shift among crypto users, the narrative surrounding memecoins has steadily shifted—from playful mockery to cultural expression, from absurdity to subcultural identity. Today, memecoins are becoming the central battleground for a new wave of traffic competition, profoundly influencing the vitality of blockchain ecosystems and reshaping the operational strategies of exchanges.









The early success of memecoins largely relied on lighthearted imagery, viral spread mechanisms, and sudden bursts of community-driven sentiment. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2021 are classic examples—projects that quickly went viral with their low barriers to entry, strong communities, and anti-elitist stances. However, as the market matured, users began demanding more than just simple “greater fool” speculation.





Entering the 2024–2025 cycle, memecoin projects have started to actively build narrative frameworks. For example, PHIL established its unique style with the tagline: “Telling the funniest jokes at the lowest cost.” Meanwhile, RFC (Retard Finder Coin) successfully rallied subcultural groups with an aesthetic rooted in "anti-authority and anti-professionalism." The core of memecoins is shifting—from mere jokes to cultural identification, from static images to emotional resonance, and from humor to symbolism. In other words, memecoins have evolved into on-chain symbols of cultural expression, serving as a medium for Gen Z users to assert attitudes and identities within the Web3 space.









The cultural explosion of memecoins has sparked a new round of competition among blockchains for user traffic.





Solana has clearly emerged as the biggest winner of this wave. With ultra-low gas fees and high TPS performance, Solana is naturally suited for short-cycle, high-frequency meme trading ecosystems. Projects like WIF GHIBLI , and NAP have seen explosive growth, positioning Solana as the “on-chain meme engine.”





Facing Solana’s dominance in “cultural assets,” other blockchains are quickly adapting:





Base leverages Coinbase’s user traffic to connect meme project tokens with mainstream audiences.

Blast attracts speculative users through rebate mechanisms and native propagation strategies on X (formerly Twitter).

Sui, ZkSync, and Linea are racing to incubate native meme project tokens, aiming to replicate Solana’s playbook and boost community engagement. Emerging public chains such as, andare racing to incubate native meme project tokens, aiming to replicate Solana’s playbook and boost community engagement.





At the heart of this competition lies a shift in the blockchain landscape: from pure infrastructure performance battles to the contest for culture and emotion. And memecoins are becoming the bridge that connects blockchain technology with user perception and engagement.









The explosive rise of memecoins is also compelling crypto exchanges to redefine their roles. Traditionally, exchanges functioned primarily as facilitators of order matching and liquidity. However, with memecoins—assets driven largely by emotion and community—speed, narrative relevance, and cultural engagement have become key competitive factors. Major platforms such as Binance, OKX, and MEXC have each listed a variety of trending memecoins, helping to bring these tokens into the spotlight and attract large numbers of potential traders. MEXC has further supported project growth by launching deposit and trading events that reward users with airdrops of popular meme tokens.





During this ongoing memecoin wave, MEXC has demonstrated strong launch capabilities and carved out a reputation as a premier platform for discovering high-potential “golden dog” tokens. With its keen eye for identifying breakout and emerging assets early, MEXC has become a go-to launchpad and promotional hub for memecoin projects. Since April, MEXC has introduced a number of first-listing tokens such as MOONKIN and PWEASE , giving users early access to promising investment opportunities. Compared to other exchanges, MEXC offers one of the widest selections of memecoins, attracting a large community of early-stage investors.





The support of top-tier exchanges has injected greater liquidity and vitality into the memecoin market. With their brand credibility and compliance frameworks, leading platforms have significantly boosted investor confidence in memecoins—drawing increased participation from both retail and institutional players. Leveraging their extensive traffic channels and global user bases, exchanges enable memecoin projects to go viral quickly, fueling community growth and driving the overall ecosystem toward greater maturity and sustainability.









Current trends suggest that memecoins are evolving into incubators for the next generation of native Web3 brands. No longer just short-lived speculative assets, memecoins have the potential to transform into:





Cross-platform cultural IPs (e.g., integration with RWAs or gamified extensions)

DAO-based community brands (as seen with projects like RFC and PHIL)

Traffic engines for Layer 1s and exchanges, acting as emotional catalysts for on-chain ecosystem growth





This evolution means that successful future memecoin projects must possess the ability to craft compelling emotional narratives, establish coherent on-chain behavior models, and maintain consistent expression across chains and platforms. Exchanges and blockchains with genuine cultural curation capabilities will gain unprecedented influence in this memecoin-driven redefinition of Web3 culture.









Memecoins are no longer just about speculation or jokes—they’ve become cultural tokens, expressing emotional consensus and community identity on-chain. More investors now view memecoins as a narrative-driven, community-backed emerging asset class with real market potential.





In today’s Web3 landscape, memecoins are a key tool for capturing user attention and loyalty. As they evolve from “jokes” to cultural symbols, blockchains and exchanges are transforming into platforms for brand building and cultural storytelling—not just infrastructure providers. The race for traffic is on. The real winners will be the builders who understand users, shape narratives, and ignite emotional connection through their ecosystems.



