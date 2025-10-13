Futures FAQ: 10 Questions to Kickstart Crypto Futures Trading

The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and fast-paced. Futures trading, as an efficient and flexible derivative tool, is increasingly favored by users. This article addresses the 10 most common questions about futures trading, covering trading logic, operational tips, fee structures, and risk mechanisms. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader, you will find clear answers and practical advice here.









Futures trading refers to derivative trading based on the price fluctuations of crypto assets. Users do not need to actually hold the tokens but trade "contracts" that represent a bet on the future market price direction to go long or short and profit accordingly.





Futures trading is ideal for:





Investors with some market insight who want to profit from short-term price movements

Those who want to use limited capital with high leverage to improve capital efficiency

Users who want to profit even during downtrends





Example: User A predicts BTC will rise in the short term. When the price is 60,000 USDT, they open a long position with 10x leverage, requiring only 6,000 USDT margin to control a 60,000 USDT position. When BTC rises to 63,000 USDT, they close the position and net a 3,000 USDT profit (a 50% return).





After understanding the basic logic of Futures trading, let's look at how it differs from Spot trading to help you choose the right method.









The biggest difference between futures and spot trading is whether you actually own the underlying asset. In spot trading, you buy and hold the actual tokens. In futures trading, you only trade price movements without owning the tokens.





Other differences include profit logic, operation methods, and risk characteristics:





Aspect Futures Trading Spot Trading Ownership No, only trade contract prices Yes, hold actual assets Profit Direction Can go long or short Profit only when price rises Leverage Supports high leverage Generally, no leverage Suitable For Short-term, arbitrage, hedging Long-term holding, dollar-cost averaging





Example: A user believes A user believes ETH priced at 3,500 USDT will fall and opens a short futures position. When ETH drops to 3,000 USDT, they close the position and earn 500 USDT. A spot trader can only hold and wait for a price increase.





Now that we understand the nature of trading, next, we look at the cost structure and fees in futures trading.









On MEXC, users pay different fees based on order type:





Maker (limit order): When placing an order on the order book without immediate execution, 0% fees are charged.

Taker (market order): When an order is executed immediately, it incurs a 0.02% fee.





Example: User A buys User A buys BTC Futures worth 10,000 USDT using a market order and pays 2 USDT in fees. User B uses a limit order and pays zero fees. For high-frequency traders, choosing the right order type can significantly reduce costs.









With fees clarified, many users want to know about leverage strategies. Next, we'll explain leverage logic and how to choose leverage multiples.









MEXC Futures platform offers adjustable leverage from low to high multiples. Users can flexibly set leverage based on asset type, market volatility, and personal risk tolerance. Beginners are advised to use 3x–10x leverage for better risk management.





Example: User A uses 100 USDT margin to open a 10x leveraged position, controlling a 1,000 USDT position. If the market rises 5%, he gains 50 USDT; if it falls 5%, he loses 50 USDT.





Leverage amplifies both profits and risks, so understanding proper operation is crucial. Next, we cover the step-by-step trading process.









Trade Futures on MEXC by following these steps:





1) Log in and go to the Futures page

2) Select a trading pair (e.g., ETH/USDT) and set leverage

3) Choose margin mode : isolated or cross

4) Select order type: Limit, Market, or Trigger

5) Enter quantity and click Open Long or Open Short to establish a position

6) When the target price is reached, click Close to finish the trade









Example: User A expects a short-term drop in BTC and opens a 10x leveraged short position using a market order in the BTCUSDT Futures pair. When BTC falls from 120,000 USDT to 110,000 USDT, they close the position and earn a 10% return on leveraged capital.













MEXC Futures supports various order types to help users achieve different trading strategies:





Order Type Description Best Use Case Limit Order

Executes at a specified price Control entry price, arbitrage Market Order Executes immediately at the current price Quick entry or stop loss Trigger Order Triggers an order when price meets a condition Breakout strategy Trailing Stop

Adjusts order price dynamically with market Maximize profit Post Only Only posts to order book (no taker execution) Save fees, avoid slippage







Example: User A sets a trigger order to go long on BTC when it breaks above 120,000 USDT, with take-profit at 125,000 and stop-loss at 113,000. This creates an automated trade setup.





Now that order types are clear, let's look at one of the biggest profit influencers: the funding fee mechanism.









To keep futures prices in sync with the spot market, a funding rate mechanism is used. This involves periodic payments between long and short position holders:





When the market is bullish, longs pay shorts.

When the market is bearish, shorts pay longs.

Payments are exchanged every 8 hours at 00:00, 08:00, and 16:00 (UTC).





Example: User A holds a long BTC position during a bullish trend. If the funding rate is 0.01%, and User A holds a position worth 20,000 USDT, they pay 2 USDT to short position holders. The fee is exchanged between users, not collected by the platform.





After funding rates, a common question is: Why does my realized profit differ from what's shown during the trade?









The " Unrealized PNL " (Profit and Loss) shown during trading is only an estimate, based on current market prices. It does not include:





Unrealized PNL does not include fees, slippage, or funding fees;

Your Realized PNL is calculated upon closing the position, after all costs are deducted.





Example: A user sees an unrealized profit of 120 USDT while holding a long position. After closing the trade, only 108 USDT is credited. The difference came from a 2 USDT fee and 10 USDT funding payment.





Once the profit calculation logic is clear, we can then look at how to manually calculate PNL to help manage position performance more effectively.









Futures trading has two major types of settlement methods:





USDT-M (Futures settled in USDT) :





Long PNL = (Close Price – Entry Price) × Quantity × Size

Short PNL = (Entry Price – Close Price) × Quantity × Size





Coin-M (Futures settled in crypto: BTC, ETH, etc.):





Long PNL = (1 / Entry Price – 1 / Close Price) × Quantity × Size

Short PNL = (1 / Close Price – 1 / Entry Price) × Quantity × Size





Example: A user opens a long ETH position at 3,000 USDT, holding 2 contracts (each worth 1 ETH). If the closing price is 3,200 USDT: Profit = (3,200 – 3,000) × 2 = 400 USDT





Now that we understand PNL , let's look at one of the most critical risk elements: liquidation.









When the margin balance is insufficient to cover losses, the platform will trigger liquidation , automatically closing positions to prevent negative equity.





Trigger conditions: Margin Balance + Unrealized PnL ≤ Maintenance Margin





Calculations:





Long Positions: Liquidation Price = (Maintenance Margin – Margin Balance + Entry Price × Quantity × Size) / (Quantity × Size)

Short Positions: Liquidation Price = (Entry Price × Quantity × Size – Maintenance Margin + Margin Balance) / (Quantity × Size)





Example: A user opens a long BTC position at 60,000 USDT with 50x leverage. If BTC drops to 58,000 USDT and margin becomes insufficient, the position will be liquidated at the liquidation price to prevent further loss.













Futures trading is a high-risk, high-reward tool. It suits users who have market insight and prioritize risk management. By understanding leverage, mastering order logic, minimizing costs, and managing funding and liquidation risks, you can make volatility work in your favor.





MEXC offers flexible leverage, powerful order tools, and a transparent fee structure, making it an ideal platform for both beginners and experienced futures traders to learn and grow.





