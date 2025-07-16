Heads of State and Cryptocurrency: A New Track for the Crypto Market?

In recent years, the cryptocurrency industry has accelerated its expansion across the globe, growing at an astonishing pace in popularity and valuation. Leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have reached new all-time highs, with their market capitalizations rising to the ranks of the world's top companies, establishing themselves as shining stars in the financial industry. Meanwhile, emerging sectors like memes and AI have injected new vitality into the market, giving momentum to the unlimited possibilities that cryptocurrency and Web3 present.





In the midst of this crypto boom, various prominent heads of state have drawn significant attention. This is not because they simply hold positions of political leadership. Instead, this phenomenon is largely a result of their roles in becoming key cryptocurrency figures through support of favorable regulations, welcoming talent, and being a voice for the industry.









On January 18, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump officially announced the launch of the TRUMP memecoin through his official Truth social media account. This news immediately sparked a strong market reaction. *URLS-TRUMP_USDT* was listed on multiple trading platforms, including MEXC, within 24 hours of its release. At one point, the coin surged by an astonishing 1,250%, and its market cap skyrocketed to billions of dollars.





However, Trump's move to launch his own cryptocurrency also sparked controversy. On one hand, financial experts have pointed out that when a head of state endorses a cryptocurrency, it may disrupt financial markets and even lead to increased economic risks. On the other hand, Trump supporters believe he is fulfilling his campaign trail promises and "America First" commitments, keeping crypto capital in the country while also providing opportunities for ordinary people to earn investment profits. This controversy not only made TRUMP coin the focus of the market for many weeks, but also led people to reconsider the relationship between cryptocurrency and national reputation.









On the morning of February 10, 2025, Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra released a video on his official X account announcing the launch of a country-supported memecoin, CAR, along with its contract address. The statement described CAR as "an experiment to support national development, unite people, and put the Central African Republic on the world stage in a unique way." The president also emphasized that as the second global leader to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, he has always been optimistic about the potential of cryptocurrency, recognizing its benefits on a global scale.





Following this announcement, market speculation surged. *URLS-CAR_USDT* saw its trading volume reach $250 million within just two hours after launch. CAR's market cap simultaneously surged, peaking at nearly $1 billion.





The introduction of the CAR coin is seen as an innovative attempt by the Central African Republic to explore new paths for economic growth. According to the plan, 35% of the token supply will be used for national development projects, focusing on infrastructure development, education, and healthcare; 25% for "creators and company," 20.7% will be allocated for liquidity; and 10% will be dedicated to charitable organizations.





However, the CAR memecoin's journey has been far from smooth sailing. During the initial coin release, AI-powered deepfake detection tools raised alarms, suggesting that the president's video could have been fabricated. Additionally, the domain name's unusually short registration period raised doubts as it contradicts standard government procedures. On top of that, issues such as insufficient token liquidity and a high token concentration began to emerge, further triggering widespread concerns among market participants. These red flags and potential risks undoubtedly introduced an element of uncertainty regarding the CAR coin's future development.









Seeing the success of CAR, an account on X claiming to represent the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, announced that it would follow the example of the Central African Republic by launching their own country's official memecoin.









This announcement quickly gained widespread attention online. However, further investigation revealed that this "official" statement came from a fake political account that had long been impersonating various political figures for fraudulent activities. Users were subsequently advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant about such information.









Do the actions of these two presidents in launching cryptocurrencies suggest that crypto could become a new avenue for national development and global leadership?





In light of increasing retail crypto users, institutions launching crypto investment vehicles, and national figures involving themselves and their countries in crypto, whether directly or indirectly, this is certainly a question worth exploring.





To some extent, other countries may follow these examples and allow their financial systems to accomodate cryptocurrency assets. On one hand, as the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, more countries are recognizing its role in boosting economic development and improving financial efficiency. On the other hand, by issuing their own cryptocurrencies, nations can better shape their digital economies and drive economic modernization. However, many countries must exhibit caution as they consider issuing cryptocurrencies by carefully evaluating their domestic economic and market conditions. They will need to establish strong regulatory frameworks and risk management mechanisms to address the challenges and opportunities that new blockchain technology assets like cryptocurrencies bring, thus ensuring stable and healthy market development.





