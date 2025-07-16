How to Buy LOOM on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Loom Network (LOOM) is a next-generation blockchain platform designed for highly scalable games and social applications. Founded in 2017 by a team of blockchain developers, Loom Network aims to solve the scalability challenges faced by decentralized applications (dApps) in the gaming and social media sectors. Its unique features include:

Loom SDK: Enables developers to easily build and deploy scalable dApps.

Interoperability: Supports integration with major blockchains, allowing seamless asset transfers.

: Supports integration with major blockchains, allowing seamless asset transfers. High Throughput: Optimized for fast and efficient transaction processing, making it ideal for real-time gaming and social platforms.

LOOM tokens have attracted attention from both institutional investors and retail traders due to their scalable solutions, innovative technology, and strong developer community. These factors contribute to LOOM's significant investment potential, especially as demand for blockchain-based gaming and social platforms continues to grow.

MEXC stands out as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges for buying LOOM, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For LOOM traders, MEXC offers distinct advantages including high liquidity, competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%, and fast transaction processing.

Before you can buy LOOM tokens, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the MEXC.com website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click on the "Register" button in the top-right corner. You can register using your email address, mobile phone number, or Google/Apple/MetaMask/Telegram accounts.

After registration, enhance your account security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), setting up a strong unique password, and verifying your identity through KYC. The KYC verification process on MEXC is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

To fund your account for LOOM purchases, MEXC provides various options including credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For those new to the platform, the credit/debit card option offers the most convenient and immediate way to get started with LOOM trading.

The MEXC trading interface is designed to be intuitive yet feature-rich, with essential components including the order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Before placing your first LOOM trade, familiarize yourself with these elements and the different order types available.

For crypto beginners looking to buy LOOM quickly, MEXC's credit/debit card option provides a straightforward pathway. After logging into your account, navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section accessible from the top navigation menu or homepage. From the list of available cryptocurrencies, select LOOM as your desired asset. The purchase process consists of four simple steps:

Enter the LOOM amount you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend Select your preferred payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) Choose your payment method and enter your card details Review the transaction details, including the LOOM amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees

After confirming your purchase, you'll need to complete 3D Secure verification if required by your bank. The transaction typically processes within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.

To minimize fees when using this method to buy LOOM, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking if any promotional fee discounts are currently available.

For more experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading LOOM on the MEXC spot market is the preferred method. First, you'll need to fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.

To begin trading LOOM, navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and use the search function to find the desired LOOM trading pair, typically LOOM/USDT. The trading interface will display real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for LOOM.

MEXC offers multiple order types for LOOM trading:

Market orders for immediate execution at the best available price

for immediate execution at the best available price Limit orders to buy LOOM at a specific price or better

After your order executes, your LOOM balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. From here, you can choose to continue trading LOOM, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

Beyond the standard purchasing methods, MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your LOOM holdings. The P2P trading platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase LOOM using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options in your region, often with lower fees than credit card purchases.

For traders seeking amplified exposure to LOOM's price movements, MEXC provides LOOM futures contracts with leverage up to 125x, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. The USDT-M and COIN-M futures options give flexibility in how you approach LOOM derivatives trading.

LOOM token holders can also benefit from staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY). Additionally, MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for LOOM and related projects, providing opportunities to acquire LOOM tokens at preferential rates or win token rewards.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to buy LOOM based on your needs and experience level. To protect your LOOM investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases of LOOM, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of LOOM spot trading. Whether you're investing in LOOM for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your LOOM journey. After your LOOM purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.