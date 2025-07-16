How To Query K-Line Data for a Specific Date Quickly





The most commonly used tool in daily trading or when reviewing current market conditions is the K-line chart. When you want to review past transactions, you typically scroll left and right on the K-line chart to find the trend of candlesticks within the date range you want to examine.





To make it easy for you to find K-line data for specific dates, MEXC has launched a feature allowing you to specify the date of the K-line data conveniently and quickly. You can use this feature to filter and search for dates on the K-line according to your own needs.









This feature is currently available on both the spot and futures trading web interface. This article demonstrates using TradingView K-line chart mode. The original K-line operations are the same.









Open the MEXC official website homepage and select [USDT-M Perpetual Futures] or [Coin-M Perpetual Futures] under [Futures]. Here, we will demonstrate using the USDT-M perpetual futures. Switch to the [TradingView] mode, which is above the K-line chart on the futures trading page.









Click on the calendar button at the bottom left corner of the K-line chart. Under [Date], select the specific date and time of the K-line chart you want to view, such as April 20, 2024, 12:00. After entering the information, click [Go to].









The K-line chart will automatically navigate to the time you set, and a popup window will appear on the K-line chart to indicate the candlesticks corresponding to the date you are looking for.













Similarly, click on the [TradingView] mode above the K-line chart on the futures trading page.





Click on the calendar-shape button at the bottom left corner of the K-line chart. Under [Custom Range], select the period range of the K-line chart you want to view, such as from April 10, 2024, 12:00 to April 20, 2024, 12:00. After entering the information, click [Go to].









The K-line chart will automatically navigate to the period you set. By observing the horizontal axis of the K-line chart, you can see that the K-line chart displayed on the current page shows the trend of the K-line chart within the time range you searched for.







