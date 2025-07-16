How to Rearrange the Open Position Information Columns in Futures Trading





When trading futures, once you successfully open a position and your order is triggered, it will be displayed in the "Open Position" section.





Within the "Open Position" tab, numerous data information and operational buttons are included, such as trading pair, position, average entry price, fair price, estimated liquidation price, margin ratio, margin, unrealized PNL, realized PNL, market close all, TP/SL, close, and reverse.





Due to the abundance of information, details may not be fully displayed, necessitating manual left and right scrolling for viewing. To accommodate different users' usage habits, MEXC has introduced a feature for rearranging the open position information columns. Users can customize the order of the information according to their own usage habits.





If you have a relatively large number of open positions, you can also sort them based on different filtering criteria such as position size, average entry price, fair price, estimated liquidation price, margin ratio, margin, unrealized PNL, realized PNL, etc. This allows you to conveniently compare the statuses of different futures positions.

















This feature is similar to the "Freeze Panes" feature in Excel spreadsheets. Next to the "Trading Pair" column under "Open Positions," there is a [📌] pin button. Clicking on it will freeze the "Trading Pair" column.





When you scroll the window horizontally, the "Trading Pair" column remains fixed and does not move.













When you wish to perform actions such as reverse, close position, etc., on your current position orders, you may need to scroll left and right to locate the desired action button among the abundance of information on the web platform, and then proceed with the operation.





By using the column customization feature, you can move the buttons and data displays that you are familiar with and frequently use to the front, while placing others towards the back. This can greatly help you save time during trading.





As demonstrated in the GIF below, we can move the [Flash Close] button to the front. To do so, long-press the "Market Close All" column where the [Flash Close] button is located, drag it next to the "Trading Pair" column on the far left, and release to complete the move. The order of the features will be successfully changed.





Please note that the "Trading Pair" column on the far left cannot be moved. It will remain fixed in its position on the far left.







